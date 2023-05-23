Natalie Portman dazzles in a Dior gown recreation at Cannes





Natalie Portman made her triumphant return to the Cannes Film Festival this weekend and turned back time by more than half a century. The Oscar-winning actress showed up at the world premiere of her film may december wearing a strapless dress that featured a white bodice and an ornate, scalloped skirt studded with midnight blue beads. Natalie Portman at the premiere of “May December”. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images True to form, Portman looked effortlessly chic, with many fashion outlets proclaiming her dress to be one of the Best French Film Festivals. But it was actually a modern reinvention of a Christian Dior dress created 74 years ago. The current artistic director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, was inspired by Junowhich first appeared as part of the fashion houses’ fall/winter collection in 1949. The original dress is named after Juno, the Roman goddess whose Greek counterpart is Hera. It belongs to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, although it is not currently on display to visitors. The Met considers Junon and another dress created the same year, Venus, to be Dior’s most coveted designs. Natalie Portman with her “May December” co-star Charles Melton. Samir Hussein via Getty Images The magnificent skirt of shaded petals, like abstractions of peacock feathers without their eyes, obliquely refers to the bird associated with the queen of the Olympians, the site of the institute said. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time the iconic design was referenced in modern fashion. Last winter, designer Kim Jones created sleeveless top for men for Dior which featured similar layers and beads. Miley Cyrus 2009 Oscar lookdesigned by Zuhair Murad, also bore a striking resemblance. Cory Michael Smith (left), Julianne Moore, director Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images While Portman’s jaw-dropping style is buzzing, his latest performance may prove even more indelible. may decemberdirected by Todd Haynes, stars Portman as Elizabeth Berry, a Hollywood actor who will star in a true crime drama about a 36-year-old woman who becomes a tabloid sensation after she is caught having an affair with a 13 year old. To prepare for the role, Elizabeth visits the woman at the center of the decades-old affair, Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore), who hopes the film will shine a light on her story after years of criticism. “May December” received an eight-minute standing ovation after its Cannes Film Festival premiere. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images The film, which seems to be inspired by the real case of Mary Kay Letourneau, received a eight minute standing ovation when it premiered and drew praise critics. You can not, can’t do better than having Portman and Moore front and center with juicy roles like these, Deadline wrote. Watching their cat-and-mouse game again confirms that these two Oscar winners are as good as they come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/natalie-portman-cannes-film-festival-junon-dress_n_646bc5bae4b0355739383474 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos