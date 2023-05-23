Fashion
Careers in the Fashion Industry for Men: Tips for Breaking In
When people talk about careers in fashion, the first thing they imagine might be a well-dressed woman. However, most of the great designers are men. If you’re a stylish man with an eye for combinations of clothes that look great together, a career in the fashion industry might be right for you.
Obtain your degree
One of the best ways to get started is to get a degree in fashion design or a related field. You can research schools that have a strong curriculum in this area and start applying. Of course, you may be interested in something other than design, such as advertising or industry-focused journalism, in which case you’d want to pursue a degree in that field and perhaps a minor in something fashion-related. A major concern for many people considering a bachelor’s degree is the cost of tuition as well as books and other living expenses while studying.
You may be eligible for Scholarships which can cover all or part of your costs, and you can search and apply online. When you graduate, there are several elective courses you can take that can help you succeed. Art classes, psychology classes, business classes, and communication classes are among those that can teach you valuable skills and insights. Another option is to attend a school that specifically focuses on fashion design.
Choose a focus
Being a man working in this industry doesn’t necessarily mean you have to work in menswear. You might be interested in women’s fashion, or you might be interested in any number of adjacent fields, such as costume design for film or theater. Identify the specific area that interests you so you can begin to hone your skills in that direction.
Get internships
This is an industry where internships can be particularly valuable. You have to have talent, but beyond that, fashion is very much fueled by networking, and an internship can give you a great opportunity to do just that. Also, it can teach you a lot about the practical skills you will need. You can get an internship through your school or you can find one through someone you know. If you’re unsure if this is the right career choice for you, an internship can be a great way to find out.
Passion and Creativity
Because the fashion industry is very competitive and wages can be low to start with, you need to have a passion for what you do. Closer to acting than accounting, there is no simple career path to follow, and even the most successful person is likely to encounter a lot of rejection on the road to success. You’ll need that passion and pure love for what you do to keep you from throwing in the towel when times get tough.
The other thing you will need is creativity. You really need to stand out from the rest. What makes your vision unique? It may take you a little time to figure out the answer to this question, and it may change over time, but knowing what you have to offer that isn’t like what others have can help you sell yourself and attract the attention of others. Of the industry.
Social networks
There are so many fashion influencers on social media that you could be forgiven for thinking that establish a brand and promoting yourself there is the path to success. While it works for some, it can also be a dangerous business. Some of these influencers you see aren’t as successful as they seem.
Others may devote time to publishing and managing their online image that would be better spent improving their skills and building relationships. As you get to know more people who work in the industry, you might be surprised to find that many of them have very low-key social media profiles. If it’s a tool you enjoy using, it may be another way for you to express yourself, but don’t confuse a following on a social media platform with being successful in the industry. that you like.
