Fashion
Fashion Experts Reveal Princess Diana’s Hand Kate Middleton Never Wears
We saw Kate Middleton pay tribute to his late mother-in-law princess diana countless times, recreating her iconic looks wear her jewelry. However, a fashion expert has just revealed something that most royal fans didn’t understand.
In early May, a fashion expert by the name of Erin Fitzpatrick shared a video on her TikTok account @fitz.erin with the caption Six things Princess Kate never wears. Fitzpatrick talked about several things the Princess of Wales never wears, such as never wearing loafers for official royal engagements, or designer sneakers. Along with that, she would never carry a bag while wearing sneakers and never change her Cartier Ballon Bleu watch.
While all of these models are quite interesting in the fashion icons’ routine, there’s one detail that royal fans are quite shocked to learn. It turns out that Kate has never carried one of Princess Diana’s bags.
Fitzpatrick said she’s never worn Princess Diana’s handbags, although she obviously inherited many of the pieces from Diana Jewelry. Kate frequently pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Diana wearing jewelry from their personal collection, but handbags?! Let’s find out together.
Kate has quite a few loop handbags like her classic black Blackberry Emmy London handbag and clutches, by Kate Middleton style.
According to Zoe report, Diana also had quite a few bags to wear on multiple occasions, including the iconic Lady Dior bag. Although Kate has worn similar styles in the past, it’s true that she’s never worn one of these bags herself.
