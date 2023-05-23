Isaac & Moore Fashion founder in Houston charged with defrauding multiple investors out of $600,000

HOUSTON A Houston fashion entrepreneur has been charged and could face several other charges filed by several investors, after he was accused of defrauding them out of $600,000, according to multiple documents.

Isaac Donta Moore, aka Isaac Moore, is the CEO and Founder of Isaac and Moore Fashion. He is known for his Box experiments where he gifts uniquely decorated and branded boxes to celebrities like Usher, DJ Khalid and Megan thee Stallion, has been charged with theft.

According to Harris County court documents, a woman residing in Covington, Georgia, Jodi Lewis, said she met with Moore on March 16, 2022, in Florida, where they discussed his investment in his business and the launch of his new designer line.

Lewis entered into the contract with Moore on March 22, 2022 to purchase his new Space City collection for $20,000, which was to launch on or around March 29, 2022. The $20,000 investment made by Lewis was to be used to purchase equipment. for production and shipping for the launch of the collection.

The documents further indicate that Moore agreed to pay Lewis $255 per bag unit for each bag sold from the collection. By contract, she was entitled to receive a total of $45,000 upon completion of the sale of the bags in the collection. The contract also stated that if Moore failed to complete the collection or if sales were not scheduled, Lewis was entitled to receive $20,000 payable within 120 days of the date of the investment.

Records show that Moore postponed its launch date from March 29, 2022 to July, then postponed to December 18, 2022, then again to February 5, 2023, which did not happen.

According to court records, Lewis made several phone calls during this time trying to figure out when to expect the items. Moore reportedly stopped responding and did not return his investment money.

Lewis filed a police report on December 20, 2022 for theft by deception/fraud.

Police report leads to discovery of additional, similar cases

According to a statement distributed by the Brand Collection Group, Moore may face additional charges of racketeering, wire fraud, bank fraud, running a Ponzi scheme and theft.

Court documents note that he allegedly used the same method of operation and took money for services never rendered.

Three cases are currently pending and several more are to be filed by investors involved in Moore and his company. So far, more than 17 victims from various regions have filed official reports.

Cases Filed in the Houston Area

One case was filed in Harris County and three with the Houston Police Department. The total theft amount reported for the Houston area cases is approximately over $142,000.

Documents show there are two pending theft cases ranging from $2,500 to $30,000 in Harris County against Moore for incidents that allegedly occurred on December 16, 2021 and another on June 15, 2021.

Criminal records also show Moore has 11 open pending traffic violations from four different Harris County agencies, such as driving without a valid driver’s license and without insurance.

Investors suspected of being defrauded speak out

I honestly believed I was investing in a hardworking person when I supported Isaac & Moore. However, Moore exploited our contractual agreement, goodwill and trust, embezzling $20,000 transferred to him, said Jodi Lewis, a public relations and marketing professional.

Rosa Rutter, another defrauded investor, said: Mr. Moore violated our written agreement and despite numerous attempts to recover my $12,000 investment, he remained unresponsive. I filed a criminal complaint with Harris County in an attempt to hold him accountable and prevent others from facing a similar situation.

Joseph Michelle, who said he invested $40,000 for a stake in Isaac and Moore, LLC, shares a similar story. He alleges that Moore stopped communicating after failing to provide returns on investment as agreed.

Anthony Beverly, a major investor, reported that he lost $172,000 due to Moore’s deception.

After transferring the funds, Moore became unresponsive and removed my name from the business account, effectively stealing my investment, Beverly said.

Moore allegedly deceived several people across the United States, for an estimated total amount of around $600,000, the Brand Development Group said in its statement.

The band encourages anyone who feels they have been misled by Moore to come forward and/or contact [email protected] or call (404) 457-3589.