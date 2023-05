Jennifer Garner’s white off-the-shoulder dress suits her well

Jennifer Garners off-duty and red carpet styles are like night and day. While his walks around Brentwood, Calif., are all about casual pieces like jeans, cute sweaters and workout sneakers, press events are where the actor dials in the glamor factor. In fact, we’re saying the star does all her best sartorial experimentation at premieres and parties, whether it’s dressy shorts or a jumpsuit with a sleek low-cut. And on May 18, the actress showed off her couture acumen once again, this time in a white off-the-shoulder dress while hosting a fundraiser for the St. Helena’s Hospital Foundation. Actors Alexander McQueen’s number one brand that Kate Middleton also loves featured a fitted bodice, flared, ankle-length pleated skirt and (best of all!) pockets. The little detail made all the difference as it gave her somewhere to put her hands during all the photo shoots. She styled the dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo platform sandals and delicate gold jewelry. The overall look was refreshing, fun, and summery for Garner, as we rarely see her in off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Credits should be given to her longtime stylist, Jordan Johnson Chungtoo, as she worked in tandem with the star to create this A-plus outfit. Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation It seems Garner has been a bit more adventurous with her style this year than in the past (I mean, have you seen her Seduce blanket? It was so good!). While promoting his show The last thing he said to me In April, for example, she tapped into the brunette color trend by opting for a shimmery deep chocolate strapless dress paired with her bob in undone beach waves. These looks were different for Garner but aligned with her overall aesthetic, which is a balance between understated and feminine. If you want to try on the actors latest outfit for your next outdoor party or get-together, buy her exact dress and shoes in advance. We’ve also included similar, wallet-friendly options to browse, if you’re nearing your monthly shopping budget, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

