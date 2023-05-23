Prada and Adidas launch their latest drop: football boots

MILAN Although the signs that football and fashion had found their sweet spot were already prevalent, the latest release from Prada and Adidas in their long-term collaboration underscores the trend even further.

The luxury brand and sportswear giant, which sealed a partnership in 2019 and have since released three product launches, team up on soccer cleats, combining Adidas legacy in football footwear and apparel and Pradaluxury codes.

While Prada’s connection to the world of sport is not new, notably through its high-performance Linea Rossa collections, this is the first time the brand has associated itself with football. The move appears to stay true to the guidelines Prada and Adidas stated when introducing their partnership, aimed at investigating the realms of heritage, technology and innovation and challenging conventional wisdom with unexpected strategies.

Aimed at men and women, the collection features a co-branded rendition of the Adidas Predator Accuracy, Copa Pure and X Crazyfast football boots.

The collection arrives on the Adidas Confirmed App and Pradas e-commerce site, in addition to select product highlights on Thursday. Each style will be available in limited quantities.

Marking the debut of the collections, Adidas and Prada enlisted world-famous players to wear the boots on the pitch and appear in dedicated campaign images. They include Catarina Macario and Paulo Dybala wearing the Copa Pure design, Rafael Leo to be seen in the X Crazyfast and Pedro Gonzlez Lpez, aka Pedri, wearing the Predator Accuracy shoes.

Football player Pedri presents a campaign image for the latest collection of football boots from Adidas and Prada.

Although distinctly different from each other, the three shoe styles share a leather upper and lining, red accents in a nod to Pradas Linea Rossa signature color, and clean, solid soles, in black, white and silver, respectively.

The X Crazyfast, as the name suggests, is a lightweight, high-performance shoe made from a combination of leather and mono-mesh material, the latter embellished with Prada triangles, finished with a translucent effect that is central to the Adidas franchise. X. Red Linea Rossa logo adorns the tongue and heel of the boots, which feature a lightweight sole designed to improve acceleration.

The Copa Pure style, with its shimmering silver leather upper, is defined by an oversized leather lace overlay and the integration of Adidas Fusion Skin treatment for seamless, less permeable skin. Soft cushioning and a quilted effect on the forefoot, along with the Torsion Frame sole, contribute to the vintage, old-school aesthetic.

Finally, the Predator Accuracy benefits from a nubuck finish, a first for the sportswear brand, wrapped in Fusion Skin for a lighter footprint. Its all-black design is punctuated by the striped Linea Rossa logo on the tongue and heel and multiple triangle-shaped soft spikes adorning the forefoot and sides of the shoes, intended not only as design accents but also as accents. bullet control and shooting tools. .

The launch includes an element of gamification, as the two brands have partnered with Electronic Arts, or EA, the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team video game to showcase co-branded jerseys and shorts in solid black and white.

Adidas and Prada Predator Accuracy football boots.

The fourth installment of the collaboration, this drop follows the release of a collection of clothing, shoes and accessories in early 2022. Called Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, it included the Adidas Originals Forum silhouette in both high and low top versions, as well as a tracksuit, tracksuit, sweater, hoodie and bucket hat, in addition to six bags. This also marked the shift of all Prada production from virgin nylon to Re-Nylon.

The first collaboration between the two brands bowed in December 2019, including the Prada Superstar and the Prada Bowling bag for Adidas in a small series of 700 unisex pieces. The launch also marked the 50th anniversary of the Adidas Superstar.

THE The next step saw the launch of the A+P Luna Rossa 21 shoes worn by the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team. The shoe is inspired by the design of the AC75 Luna Rossa boat and Prada and Adidas sneakers of the past.

