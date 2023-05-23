Phoenix Arcadia High School Graduate Audrey Treon Brings Her Love of Fashion to ASU





Graduation season is upon us, from kindergarten to PhD, many people are moving on to the next chapter of their lives. In honor of that, The Show is passing the mic to some of the Valley’s most interesting graduates. Audrey Treon, a senior from Arcadia High School, is set to move a few miles from her home to study fashion design at Arizona State University. Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Audrey Treon and her favorite item of clothing. I first got into fashion during quarantine, and I was so bored like everyone else and it was one of the few things that kept me sane and I had something to hope after putting together outfits for when I was in the real world. And then it became this passion that I have. I am a dancer. I love music, I love movies, I love reading, I kind of love all forms of art; learn it, create it. I would describe my style as constantly evolving, I mean, one day I’ll be wearing an all-black outfit, and the next day I’ll be wearing a pink skirt and top. And I think that’s so much the fun of fashion, it’s putting on a new costume every day and deciding if you want to be a new person. I’m actually wearing my sister’s dress that I stole from her closet, but it’s kind of a green-turquoise blue sundress with that kerchief print all over it, and just some black sandals. I really like this outfit because it’s very tropical and summery but also a little dressy with the gold jewelry. Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Audrey Treon’s closet. My closet is like 98% used, either at more curated vintage stores or at Goodwill or Depop. I think there’s more uniqueness and adventure in saving because you never know what you’re going to find, and I love that because it’s more ethical and sustainable for the planet. What I look forward to most from going to university is to meet new people who share the same interests and to discover a new place, a new part of town in which I did not grow up and to learn from people and pass on their wisdom to me and to try new things. One of my goals is to design a collection, and I would love to get into fashion journalism. I like to read fashion journalism; I learn so much from this. I would love to work with other designers, especially in the Valley region, I think it’s a booming region for designers. I think I’m very nervous about stepping into a new field where everyone has the same interest as you, because in my high school I’m one of the few people who loves fashion, so I say to myself, OK, I’m really good at this, but going into a field where everyone has the same interest, and they’re so passionate about it, I’m afraid that, like I don’t want to be competitive with that because I just want to be with these people. I don’t want to make it a competition. Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Audrey Treon’s closet. More KJZZ Stories

