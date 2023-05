I used to work on Wall Street now I’m a ‘psycho’ charging men $1.5K an hour

This highly successful sex worker says psychopathy is the secret to being the best in the business. Mia Lee has gone from working on Wall Street to sleeping with married men for money and feels no negative emotions about her behavior. The love escort is a self-confessed “psychopath,” who sees things “transactionally,” according to Insider’s report. “I don’t really have empathy,” she said defiantly during an interview about her perverted career pivot. “I’m much more cut and dry.” According to National Institutes of HealthPsychopathy “is a neuropsychiatric disorder marked by impaired emotional responses, lack of empathy, and poor behavioral control, typically resulting in persistent antisocial deviance and criminal behavior”. About 1.2% of American adult men and 0.3% to 0.7% of American adult women are considered to have clinically significant levels of psychopathic traits. American Psychological Association affirms. Lee added that she works “very algorithmically” when it comes to relationships, which also prevents her from developing an attachment to her male clients.





"I don't really have empathy," she said defiantly during an interview about her perverted career pivot. "I'm much more cut and dry."





Although she hasn’t publicly disclosed her real name, age or face, Lee insists she feels no shame for her sex work. Mia Lee/Instagram Lee worked on Wall Street as a forensic accountant for years, before quitting his high-flying job in finance after being diagnosed with depression in 2018. She now charges up to $1,500 an hour as a “girlfriend for hire” for the wealthy Wall Street traders she once called co-workers. and she’ll impersonate their associate or girlfriend at high-stakes meetings and power dinners. “My catchphrase is, ‘You can take the girl off Wall Street, but you can’t take the banker off the bitch,’ and it turns out that fits very well with a lot of professional gentlemen’s dream girl. the office, ‘fantasies,’ Lee told Insider. Although she hasn’t publicly disclosed her real name, age or face, Lee insists she feels no shame for her sex work.





Lee worked on Wall Street as a forensic accountant for years, before quitting his high-flying job in finance after being diagnosed with depression in 2018. Mia Lee/Instagram The cheeky brunette said she signed up for her first escort job on a website several years ago. She recalled that she experienced 20 minutes of “pretty bad sex”, but it made her $1,000 rich. “Instead of feeling dirty, I remember depositing this money in my bank account and being like, ‘I’ve been playing fucking patriarchy,'” she enthused. As Lee charges high fees, the psychopathic sex worker admits business “fluctuates.” Last year, she expected to earn between $400,000 and $800,000 before taxes.





"My catchphrase is, 'You can take the girl off Wall Street, but you can't take the banker off the bitch,' and it turns out that fits very well with a lot of professional gentlemen's dream girl. the office, 'fantasies,' Lee told Insider.

Still, the vigorous Lee says she doesn't regret giving up her conventional career for the unorthodox escort business, saying there's one feeling she fully experiences: happiness.

