Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Hip-Slit Dress





Rosie Huntington-Whiteley boldly approached a wardrobe malfunction during an appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a black Valentino dress with a hip-high slit that barely covered her bum at the “Club Zero” premiere on Monday. The dress also featured a gaping back with matching open sides, complete with a contrasting white bow. In photos of Huntington-Whiteley walking up the red-carpeted steps of the premiere, the Rose Inc. founder’s black stilettos nearly missed the hem of her dress. However, the model who has been dating Jason Statham since 2009 narrowly escaped having the outfit plundered and continued to look gorgeous like never before. The hip-high slit barely covered her back as she posed ahead of the ‘Club Zero’ movie premiere. Samir Hussein/WireImage The model completed her edgy look with a white bow, black stilettos and silver and diamond jewelry. SplashNews.com As for the rest of the look, Huntington-Whiteley tied the edgy look together with stacked silver and diamond bracelets, a ring and dangling white earrings. Her hair was in a sleek tied up look as her dirty blonde tresses adorned her mid back in a subtle wave. For more Page Six style… The 36-year-old British model was recently in Rome with her fiancé who confirmed their engagement at the 2016 Golden Globes for the premiere of “Fast X” on May 12. “It was fast and furious stuff,” the model wrote via Instagram on May 14, showcasing her action star beau’s matching all-black cuts. On May 12, in Rome, the model was matched in black with her fiancé, Jason Statham, for the premiere of “Fast X”. Franco Origlia/WireImage Huntington-Whiteley also had another daring dress with high slits for this event, showing skin with sheer tights that covered her legs and right arm as the black one-armed Dolce & Gabbana dress wrapped around her body. The daring ensemble was completed with a black corset. Matching Statham in a black suit with red stripes and his signature shades. The couple share two children together: Jack Oscar, 5, and Isabella, 1.

