Save on gear, bikes and apparel with these Memorial Day sales for cyclists





Memorial Day is right around the corner, so take advantage of long weekends soon and a plethora of bike deals like 25% off Pearl Izumi sitewide, REI’s Annual Anniversary Sale and up to at $200 off bikes from Velotric. Major cycling retailers and brands are slashing prices on gear, bikes, accessories and apparel throughout the holiday weekend, with select sale events starting today. If you’re looking for new sweat-proof clothes, a pannier for spring commutes, a new bike to ride, or a bike rack to ride anywhere, take advantage of the one of them Memorial Day Deals 2023 below. Save big on brands like Pearl Izumi, Thule, REI Co-op, and more. More Cycling play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play And don’t forget to come back here as the day approaches, keep this story up to date with the best sales and offers. Pearl Izumi Memorial Day Sale Pearl Izumi Men’s Attack Air Bib Shorts Now 25% off Pearl Izumi Men’s Quest Gel Gloves Now 25% off Pearl Izumi Men’s PRO Mesh Jersey Now 44% off Pearl Izumi Women’s Transfer Mesh Tank Top Now 44% off Pearl Izumi X-Alp Summit, Men’s Shoes Now 25% off Pearl Izumi Women’s Expedition Bib Shorts Now 25% off is offering 25% off sitewide through May 29, no coupon code needed. Excluding limited edition items from its you can save big on shirts, bibs, gloves, socks, shoes and pretty much everything. REI Memorial Day Sale REI’s biggest sale of the year kicks off May 19, lasts through May 29, and includes a slew of discounts on apparel, hitch racks, bike saddles, bike trainers, and more. While this isn’t technically a Memorial Day sale (it’s the ), the outdoor gear giant is offering 25% off all And bags and accessories. You can save 25% on all , And . (Check Popular mechanics editors top picks from the REI Anniversary Sale here.) Luggage racks, roof boxes and luggage rack accessories from are also 20 percent off, just like some of our favorite bike trainers from . Need noggin protection? The REIs also obtained at 20 percent off. Anyone looking for a budget ride can take a tour of also at 20% off, excluding its e-bikes. REI Co-op members also have exclusive access to 25% off and 30% off all equipment, clothing and footwear. Velotric E-Bikes Memorial Day Sale Those looking for a new e-bike can save up to $200 on select rides from direct-to-consumer tech brand Velotric. Right now, you can pick up one of our favorite e-bikes, the Discover 1, for $1,249, $150 off its list price. We dig the e-bike for its hydraulic disc brakes, variety of colors, and lots of free accessories like fenders and lights. It is also UL certified, which means it has been tested for its quality and safety claims. With a top speed of 25mph, five levels of pedal assist, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain and a 500W motor, it’s a solid value. striking takes $200 off at checkout. Tifosi Memorial Day Sale Some of our favorite riding sunglasses come from Tifosi Optics. Currently, the brand is offering a sitewide sale on each of its designs when you redeem code. SALE25 at the register. It’s about $20 on the Tifosi Rail, one of the best value cycling sunglasses out there, well over priced with, according to Bicycling Contributor Caitlin Giddings, an unobstructed, frameless, crisp, undistorted view. Business Writer Kevin Cortez is the commerce editor for Popular Mechanics, Bicycling, and Runners World. A culture and product reporter for more than nine years, he’s covered everything from menswear and sneakers to e-bikes and video games. He was most recently the style editor for a leading product recommendation site and previously covered the music and podcasting industries at Mass Appeal and The AV Club. In his spare time, he walks his perfect little dog, Cash, and reads graphic novels. He has also written for Leafly, Input, Vulture and Genius.

