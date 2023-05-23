Trans student who sued over graduation dress code tells her story – Picayune Item

Fashion
Trans Student Who Sued Over Graduation Dress Code Tells Her Story
Posted 9:48 am on Monday, May 22, 2023
by WLOX
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – A transgender student at Harrison Central High School speaks out after her legal battle over a graduation dress codemade the headlines this week. And it turns out she wasn’t the only student not walking because of the dress code policy.
The 17-year-old student, identified as LB, said she was called to the principal’s office two weeks ago for what she calls an unexpected warning. She was told that as a transgender student and biological male, she had to follow the boys’ dress code for graduation.
According to school policy, his only requirement for graduation was to wear a white button-up shirt, tie, and black pants.
When we reviewed this policy, under our impression, my daughter identifies as female every day of her life. She dresses in feminine clothes every day of her life, said LB’s mother, Samantha Brown.
Brown said school staff had always supported LB’s women’s dress, until Superintendent Mitchell King ordered the dress code to be strictly enforced this year.
He also said the kids should have their best on Sunday. How does she wear her dress not her best on Sunday? Brown asked.
The family decided to take the case to federal court, alleging discrimination by the school district. Buta US District Court judge ruled against LBsaying that the student was enrolled in school as a man.
If I went to graduation in what they asked me to wear, I would tell them it was okay, and it wasn’t. I would just feel like I was in the shadows and tainted with bigotry, hatred, explained LB. My diploma is the start of a new life, a better life.
LB did not attend the ceremony, saying she felt humiliated by district officials.
It’s really emotional for me, you know, because it’s an experience that can never come back, ever,” Brown said.
Meanwhile, at the ceremony on Saturday night, another student was pulled from training moments before receiving her diploma.
Caren Dallas said a supervisor told her daughter, Jai, she couldn’t wear black pants under her dress.
She tells him she can take her pants off and go on stage, but she needed white shoes. So she could walk in her underwear, but she couldn’t walk in pants, an emotional Dallas said. It’s something that she achieved, you know, that she worked hard for.
Members of the Jais family were outraged that attire was not addressed during rehearsal hours.
Her aunt, Rasheedah Jackson, said: “Several adults told her her dress was okay and they waited. She’s been here four hours. Why didn’t anyone say anything?
Jais’ grandmother, Michelle Faison, traveled 800 miles to see her graduation.
I don’t understand how such an important moment can be taken away from a kid who worked 12 years to get here,” Faison said.
Jais’ sister, Raniah Braclet, graduated from Harrison Central three years ago and said she couldn’t believe what was happening.
When I graduated, I was proud to come from Harrison Central. But I don’t know what it is today, she said. It was a very horrible experience to see my sister not be able to graduate where I graduated.
Jais’ mother told WLOX News she plans to be at her daughter’s school first thing Monday morning looking for answers.
We contacted Superintendent King one day on Sunday for an interview. He responded by simply saying: We followed the Harrison County School District’s graduation policy.
Harrison Central High principal Kelly Fuller did not attend the graduation ceremony. The district chiefs tell us that she was absent for family obligations.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
