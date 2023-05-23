A new women’s line that will make you want to party

The 10,000 square foot Bode studio in Brooklyn is filled to the ceiling with antique quilts, salvaged textiles and vintage checkered tablecloths. But at the edge of a rail, amid this sea of ​​pastel fabrics that will turn into patchwork jackets and pants, hangs a shimmering double-breasted overcoat. It shines like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

It was intentional to do something very different for women, says Emily Adams Bode Aujla of the sequined garment from her debut womenswear collection. Unveiled in Paris in January, the collection of 1920s-inspired evening wear is a visual evolution of the whimsical and often folksy pieces of menswear with which it has become synonymous: think camp crochet and lace collar shirts (from 590, bode.com), A-line shorts bordered with a colored blanket stitch (465) or sweatshirts embroidered with farmyard animals (530). These menswear pieces are a love letter to craftsmanship: much of the collection is made in America by small artisan workshops using traditional techniques.

The pronounced boh-dee brand started small in 2016, but its impact ripples through fashion today. The labels’ predilection for boxy silhouettes and stitching technique is distinctive and now much copied. Clients include Jeff Goldblum, Harry Styles and architect John Pawson, while Emma Corrin owns some of the trademark crochet buttonholes and playfully embroidered wool coats. Last year, Bode Aujla won the CFDAs Menswear Designer of the Year award.

Backstage of the Bodes fall/winter 2023 fashion show in Paris Cerruti Draime

Activity accelerated rapidly. It now employs 100 people, based in a former warehouse in South Williamsburg. In 2019, he opened the first Bode store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, followed in 2021 by a Bode coffee shop/tailor shop and 3,000 square foot Los Angeles outpost on Melrose Avenue. in 2022. London and Paris should follow.

The brand’s long-awaited women’s collection was to be a recalibrated version of the men’s with shrunken hems and sleeve lengths in feminine proportions. Not so.

It would have been really easy to do that…and from an economic point of view, it would have been more efficient, says Bode Aujla, sitting in her studio office, her desk cluttered with trinkets and vases. Many women’s brands are run by men, but Bode Aujla was the first designer to appear on the New York Fashion Week men’s calendar in 2017. When I started Bode, it was all about using l women’s traditional crafts made for and by women and to make clothes… There would have been no concept to offer exactly the same thing to women, she says. Moreover, half of our clients are already women. What would be the goal?

Instead, she set her sights on the women’s wardrobe largely via evening wear. It’s a brave move, given the heightened casualness in fashion over the past three years: sweatpants forever aren’t. It wasn’t necessarily what our buyers wanted, she laughs, exquisite beaded tops and asymmetrical skirts that wouldn’t look out of place in a remake of Gatsby the magnificent or on the set of Downton Abbey. They all ask for day clothes.

Evening wear will allow him to become more of a mainstay on the Hollywood circuit. Many of her celebrity clients had requested red carpet looks. Bode does not pay for advertising and the publicity generated by events such as the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival is, for many young brands, essential.

<>

Bodes’ first womenswear pieces include a shimmering double-breasted overcoat…Filippo Fior

…and ’20s-inspired drop-waist dresses worn with Filippo Fior sparkly headbands



<>

According to Bode Aujla, its customers want elegant clothes… Filippo Fior

… and look for pieces with a story to tell Filippo Fior



Her first foray onto the red carpet was to dress Lorde for the 2021 Met Gala in a custom white skirt and open shirt decorated with cabochons that, from afar, looked like antique coins. The singer wore elongated slippers on her feet and a large crown on her head. It was ethereal, a bit strange and out of time like a medieval princess. The finished suit formed the blueprint for the new women’s line. It was like, she’s our daughter. It’s what she wants to wear and what interests her.

What is it exactly ? Bode Aujla thinks his wife is elegant and likes rituals; she wants clothes that have a story; she dresses to please herself and is inspired by it. Bode Aujla says she’s been inundated with requests to redo the Lordes dress. More red carpet looks followed. In May, she dressed designer Aurora James for the Met Gala in a custom pom-pom dress made from reclaimed French curtain fabric. Over it was a sharp yellow Bode blazer that riffed on the canary coat with which Karl Lagerfeld had won the Woolmark Prize in 1954.

The first women’s collection aligned in price, craftsmanship and production with the men’s collection references a real-life ninety-year-old woman who lived on an estate on Cape Cod in the 1970s. She wore dresses from the 1920s to eat alone in her formal dining room each evening, Bode Aujlas’ mother, Janet, worked for her. She didn’t just grab a quick dinner and eat to survive like we do today, says Bode Aujla. She savored this moment, just for her.

Bodes’ first womenswear collection was inspired by a real-life woman in the 90s who wore 1920s Cerruti Draime dresses



Many designs are inspired by actual flapper dresses from Bode Aujlas’ personal collection. She likes to imagine the stories of who wore it, and where. And that’s why evening wear turns her on. People remember what they wore to events. These are milestones in people’s lives, she says. A butter-colored tuxedo dress, cut in beautiful brocade, was designed for civil weddings or formal occasions. When I got married, I couldn’t find anything I liked, she says. (She married her business partner, Aaron Aujla, last year).

The company is owned by the couple, who declined to share sales and profit figures. While other young brands in this tough economic climate may be riding the wave of their popularity, Bode is strategically reducing its wholesale accounts despite opening up the womenswear brand to more retailers.

If Bode Aujlas’ impact on menswear is any guide, it will be interesting to see how his aesthetic shapes the way women dress for occasions. Just as brands like Cecilie Bahnsen and Simone Rocha have standardized ruffles and frills for daytime, Bode Aujla may soon have us donning Daisy Buchanan-style drop-waist dresses, shimmering headbands and opulent brocade blazers for dinner.

The goal is to create something meaningful that you will have forever, she says as she strokes a heavily ribboned overcoat that uses a technique usually found in couture. She is currently trying to produce it profitably for ready-to-wear.

I’m just trying to understand what excites women.

Check out our latest stories first @financialtimesfashion on Instagram