Ashley Graham wears a sparkly nude dress at the Cannes Film Festival





Everywhere is a track for Ashley Graham! The supermodel left little to the imagination as she strutted down a hotel hallway. The 35-year-old runway queen took to Instagram on Saturday, May 20, to let her followers know she’d arrived in France for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Graham looked sensational, showing off her curves in a shimmery sheer mini dress from Prada. the old Americas Next Top Model Judge teamed the sparkly dress with a black push-up bra and high-waisted underwear. Graham completed the look with a crystal covered clutch and metallic platform heels. For glam, the fashion star rocked silver eyeshadow and wore her brown tresses loose, cascading over her shoulders. Fans praised Graham’s outfit in the comments section, while others drew attention to her slimmed down figure. You are amazing like this, wrote a fan. A second added, Looking FIYA mama. Some social media users, however, criticized Graham for losing weight and no longer featuring plus-size fashions, prompting his loyal followers to come to his defense. She is therefore no longer considered a plus-size model. She looks amazing but wanted more representation for plus size women, read a third comment. In response, one fan said: Pay no attention to the enemies. As long as you’re healthy and feel healthy, those are goals. I am so happy to see your journey and the fact that you have shared your intimate journey of building a family and taking charge of your health which is so underestimated. Keep doing you. Another social media user expressed, The comments here are unbalanced. She is not beholden to anyone for maintaining one size all her life. This is the definition of antibody positivity. Good God. Let her live regardless of her size on any given day. Graham who shares son Isaac, 3, and twins Roman and Malachi born in January 2022 with her husband Justin Ervin did not respond to the backlash but continued to kill in France. The Pretty Big Deal podcast host looked like a modern-day Cinderella on Monday, May 22 in a light blue Dolce & Gabbana ruffled dress at the Club Zero premiere during the festival. The puffy piece featured ruffled fabric that protruded around her body. The garment was finished with a sexy high slit. The Nebraska native styled the piece with strappy black sandal heels, layered diamond necklaces and hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a messy yet chic bun that featured face-framing tendrils.

