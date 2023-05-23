Yuppie fashion reboot emphasizes elegance, understatement and casual style

Jhe Covid-19 pandemic, combined with a desire to break certain gender stereotypes, has contributed to the evolution of men’s fashion in recent years. Overall more relaxed, less standardized and always more creative, men’s fashion today seems to be taking a leap in time with the return of the yuppie style, although updated to adapt to the tastes and habits of new generations.

After falling into oblivion at the start of the pandemic, the formal suit never really regained its fashion status, but that might just be a temporary failure. The return of the yuppie style could rekindle interest in almost any wardrobe for the ambitious and somewhat materialistic young executives who were all the rage in the 1980s. This explosion of fashion’s past is evidenced by Highsnobiety, who points out that the revival of this aesthetic is much less stuffy, overtly showy and formal than it was four decades ago. All in all, it’s the perfect blend of three of 2023’s key trends: normcore, recession core, and quiet luxury.

What is a yuppie?

To understand what the modern take on yuppie style looks like, you first have to go back in time, specifically to the 1980s, the decade in which yuppies, or “young urban professionals,” emerged. It is the new generation of young, dynamic and progressive executives, with comfortable incomes, who generally work in finance, and whose lifestyle is considered ostentatious, just like their wardrobe, in total opposition to the hippies. Overconsumption, materialism and superficiality were quickly associated with these city dwellers in search of financial success, giving the term a pejorative connotation, but the style of dress of these ambitious executives remained… until the advent of sportswear and streetwear.

Formal and professional clothes were a mainstay of yuppies’ wardrobes in the 1980s, from suits and white shirts to ties and dress shoes. All from the big luxury fashion houses of the time, labels that yuppies displayed loud and clear to remind everyone of their social status. And that was inevitably accessorized with a flashy watch like a Rolex.

As fashion lovers will have already understood, the yuppie style is totally opposed to the spirit of discreet luxury, a current trend boosted by the hit show “Succession”. If it is indeed associated with wealthy people, it is as minimalist as it is discreet and refined. Far from the ostentatious style of “new riches”, it is the discreet luxury of the heirs and insiders of old money. In fact, the yuppie style revival is somewhat modeled after this understated or understated form of designer dressing, with a tendency to combine elegance and casualness without resorting to bling or glitz.



‘Yuppie-core’, the new cool

While the formal suit certainly informs the 2023 version of the yuppie style, only the tie, blazer and possibly the white shirt are now retained. These are worn, not with suit pants, but preferably loose jeans or chinos or even cargo pants. Sneakers can do the trick, although some opt for loafers or even boots, depending on taste and preference. Note that it is no longer a question of displaying one’s wealth, quite the contrary, the yuppie revival wants to be cool, calm and discreet, although it reflects a pronounced and pronounced taste for fashion.

It is clear that this aesthetic is in line with the direction that men’s fashion has taken since the end of the various Covid confinements, combining chic with casual. As Highsnobiety points out, A$AP Rocky is the undisputed master of this style, like his take on recent MET Gala shows. Arrived alongside Rihanna, the American rapper opted for a suit jacket, a white shirt and a thin black tie, worn with loose embroidered jeans, then topped with a Scottish kilt. This Gucci outfit was accessorized with multiple belts and black sunglasses. The modern yuppie look at its finest.

Still in its infancy, the trend is developing rapidly on social networks, with already more than 14 million views for the hashtag #yuppie on TikTok. And, from the looks of the many videos featuring this aesthetic, the trend isn’t just limited to men’s wardrobes, as women are also experimenting with the look.