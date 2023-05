Fast Fashion’s mountain of clothing scraps can be seen from space

A gigantic pile of unused clothes in Chile is so big that a satellite can easily spot it.

High-resolution images of the clothes dump were released on May 10 by satellite photos app SkyFi.

Much of the landfill contains clothes that could not be sold in stores in the United States, Europe and Asia.



A giant dumping ground of unused fast fashion clothing in Chile’s Atacama Desert is now clearly visible to satellites. THE ever-growing mountain of discarded or unworn clothes made in Bangladesh or China and sent to retail stores in the United States, Europe and Asia are brought to Chile when not sold, according to France Media Agency. At least 39,000 tons of these clothes accumulate in landfills in the Atacama Desert, the outlet found in 2021. On May 10, a high-resolution satellite photo of the abandoned clothes was published in a blog from SkyFi, developers of a satellite photo and video application. SkyFi (@SkyfiApp) May 10, 2023 “The 50cm resolution image, which is classed as very high resolution, was taken using satellite imagery, and it shows the size of the heap relative to the city at the bottom of the image,” wrote the developers. The clothes cannot be sent to municipal landfills because they are not biodegradable and often contain chemicals, Franklin Zepeda, the founder of EcoFibra, a company that tries to reuse textiles by making fabrics, told AFP. insulating panels. So the unused clothes sit next to the Chilean port of Iquique, about a mile from some of the city’s poorer neighborhoods. The dump sometimes attracts migrants and local women, who search the dump for items they can wear or sell, according to AFP. Women search for clothes in the Atacama Desert.

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Image



The fast fashion industry aims to give consumers affordable access to fashion trends, but contributes between 2-8% of global carbon emissions, the United Nations found in 2018. Nearly 85% of all textiles are dumped each year, and fashion production consumes vast amounts of water and pollutes rivers and streams, Insider’s Morgan McFall-Johnsen previously reported. The Ellen McArthur Foundation, a British think tank, has estimated that enough clothes to fill a garbage truck are burned and sent to landfill every second. The fast fashion market size is expected to reach $122.9 billion in 2023, from $106.4 billion in 2022, according to market research firm The Business Research Company.

