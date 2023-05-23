More than 80 Broken Arrow seniors requested dress code waiver at graduation





More than 80 Broken Arrow seniors requested a dress code exemption to wear something representing their religion or cultural heritage at the Tuesday night graduation ceremony. Applications for tribal badges are subject to review by the BAPS Department of Indian Education, while all other applications must be reviewed by the Principal of Students. According to a district spokeswoman, this process can take anywhere from a few days to a week depending on a host of factors, including the availability of the administrator responsible for reviewing the application. Broken Arrow Public Schools is currently the subject of a civil lawsuit in Tulsa County District Court against Otoe-Missouria and Osage graduate Lena Black after two district employees attempted to remove physically a plume of eagle feathers from his mortarboard at the Broken Arrow High Schools 2022 graduation ceremony. People also read… Along with damaging the plume, the confrontation triggered an anxiety attack in Black that ultimately led her to leave the ceremony. Similar to Broken Arrow, Union seniors are also asked to fill out a form in advance if they wish to add anything to the standard cap and robe, such as beads, an eagle feather or a stole representing their cultural background. Only nine seniors filled out the form before the unions graduation on Saturday morning, including two applications from Indigenous seniors. According to a district representative, all nine applications have been approved. Samantha Bolt graduated Wednesday night from Edison Preparatory wearing an embroidered stole from her tribe, the Shawnee-based Citizen Potawatomi Nation. No one said anything about it, she said. In fact, I received several compliments on it. Along with several suburban districts, Tulsa Public Schools has implemented a graduation dress code that includes caveats for Bolt and other students who wish to incorporate additional elements of their cultural or religious background. Current TPS policy requires seniors to give at least 10 days notice to their school principal if they plan to add stoles, cords, tassels, eagle feathers, beads, or ornaments. other items to their bonnet and robe. Students are asked to provide a description or photograph of what they intend to wear. However, in an effort to provide more uniform advice across the district, a spokeswoman said the districts’ language and cultural services department is developing a form to be used by seniors in all districts. secondary sites of the TPS. Once in place, these requests would be reviewed at the district level rather than by campus officials. With levels of application varying from school to school, no figures were available on the number of applications submitted this year by TPS seniors. At the encouragement of a resource advisor from the TPS Indian Education Department, Bolt submitted a written request in advance to be allowed to wear the stole at graduation. She never received a response, but said no one raised any objections when she showed up wearing it to the Wednesday night ceremony. I just wore it, Bolt said. I knew that even if they denied it, I was ready to have a conversation about it and try to come to an agreement about it because it was very important for me to wear it. For Bolt, the opportunity to incorporate a nod to his cultural heritage on Wednesday made a special night even more significant. Not only was it a proud moment to be able to represent native culture, but even more specifically to be able to represent my tribe because a lot of people like to group us together as one big entity, Bolt said. Each tribe has a distinct language, distinct culture, distinct dress, and distinct mythology. It made me extremely proud to be a Potawatomi at that time. The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

