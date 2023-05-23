Blackpink’s Jennie Stuns in Chanel Midi Dress for The Idol Cannes Premiere





Amid rumors, Cannes Film Festival guests Jennie and V could be at the festival together after the viral Parisian PDA walk of K-pop stars, Jennie stepped out on her red carpet to celebrate The idolpreview tonight in France. The Blackpink singer posed solo, then with the show’s cast. BTS’s V was not photographed at this premiere, despite being rumored to go as a guest of Céline for her own event. V shared an Instagram story, with a note from Celine welcoming him to Cannes. His agency Big Hit later confirmed he is in France for a Celine event, not to attend the festival. instagram Jennie and V’s agencies declined to comment on the dating rumors generated last week, saying in a statement to Sports Seoul then (via Soompi), it is difficult to verify [regarding this matter on the artists’ private lives]. The idol marks Jennie’s acting debut. On the fashion side, Jennie revisited the favorite celebrity princess dress at Cannes by wearing a black and white off-the-shoulder tulle midi dress by Chanel from her spring/summer 2020 haute couture collection. She accessorized with sandal heels and a black bow headband, wearing her black hair down and straight. Doug Peters – PA Images//Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Jennie spoke to SHE about acting in The idol back in November. Making her screen debut in an American show, the thing is, it was definitely not planned, she says. I dreamed of acting in the future, because I was already doing so many different roles as an artist, so I always wondered what it would be like. But the opportunity came so naturally one day. And I just knew it was something I would regret if I didn’t go. With the preparation for the role, her expectations fell far short of reality on set. In my head, I thought I should revise the whole script and get into character, she said. But luckily I had Sam [Levinson, one of the show’s creators] there. What he said was to just be me. I didn’t try to cook it perfectly, which I really would. I had many conversations with Sam and Abel [Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, the show’s other creator], and I think it helped me. And they just made sure I didn’t have to be so nervous about certain things. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running around Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

