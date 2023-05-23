Ciara Defends Vanity Fair Oscar Party Nude Dress | News





Ciara is a woman on a mission. Whether it’s being the mother of her three children, a supportive wife, an award-winning pop star or a budding entrepreneur, the 37-year-old star isn’t bothered by what she calls “outrage selective”. In an interview with LVRCiara has opened up about being singled out for the dress she wore to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party which had “naked” as its theme – she wore a see-through dress designed by Dundas. I was fitted for the dress in Paris while attending the Dundas fashion show. Peter has been a close friend since we attended the Met Gala in 2021. He knows me well, and he understands and knows the female body. I love the concept with the black crystal against the white crystals; I loved the transparent black and the combination of it all and seeing it on the trail. It’s a preparation process for the red carpet. I pay attention to every detail. I appreciate the artistry of fashion and the vision of the artist who created the garment, she said shamelessly. Related: Ciara & Russell Wilson Tour Miami Maximum Security Prison The interview comes as Ciara prepares to launch OAM by Ciara, a clinical skin care line. She told LVR that the idea for the business came to her during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. I was pregnant with my third child, Win, and I started a few businesses to entertain myself, she explained, adding that I was a good muse, because being pregnant is a sensitive space in the way it impacts the body. She said that when it came to her own skincare, she didn’t always follow the good advice given to her by her longtime makeup artist, Yolanda Frederick-Thompson I didn’t always take it to heart or follow it. Then I got to a point and noticed what she looks like: she takes care of herself, and it shows. Putting that effort into self-care for your skin is important, so I focused on the laser.” With Frederick-Thompson, she tapped Jamira, aka JC Johnsonformer MIT chemical engineer and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tiffany Libby. Topiderm Pharmaceuticals was retained to formulate the OAM skincare collection. [LINK] The choice of the team was intentional. JC brings invaluable value through his business knowledge and passion for the product. Dr. Libby checks the facts and shares her knowledge as we grow, and having a chemist for the formulations and Yolonda, who knows my skin better than anyone, is important. She loves the skin, studies it, evolves with it and gets it. She has an incredible experience with people in general, and she shares her knowledge, but also the empowerment of women was important to me, to us girls on a mission to do good work. Ciara and her super NFL hubby Russell Wilson also recently launched another company, The LR&C House, is also gaining ground. The sustainability-focused platform is home to three in-house brands: Good Man, Lita by Ciara and Human Nation, sold on its website and through various retail pop-ups.[LINK}[LINK}[LIEN}[LINK} We believe in the power of words, she says of the brand. Words carry weight and a name matters. Russ and I were on the plane and wrote words that meant something to us. Love, respect and care were the words that stood out to sum up what the brand would be.

