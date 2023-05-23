Indochino records record sales in the first quarter of its shop-in-shops, a new category for women

Indochino, a maker of bespoke menswear, said sales at its brick-and-mortar retail network grew by double digits, helping first-quarter revenue beat previous records.

The company, which is headquartered in Vancouver, said the volume of its physical showrooms increases with each location, “maximizing the return from each storefront in the brand’s network.” In-store stores all experienced this growth, with these sites posting year-over-year increases in net sales of 15% and gross margin of 16%.

Overall, the company saw a staggering 130% increase in sales over the four weeks, resulting in a 35% increase in EBITDA over the prior year.

According to a press release, the company also signed various collaborations during the quarter and launched its fully omnichannel bespoke womenswear range, both of which “boosted new customer acquisition and increased brand awareness and operating leverage”.

Through faster production times and working with DHL Express Canada, the company also accelerated the speed at which suits were delivered to customers across North America.

The Canadian company manufactured 90% of suits in two weeks or less and 98% in less than three weeks throughout the quarter, while reducing transit time from ten days to five days.

“Following the exceptional success we experienced in 2022, it was essential that we build on this momentum in the first quarter with initiatives, programs and partnerships that both enhance our customer experience and fuel profitable and sustainable growth for the company. company,” said Drew Green, CEO and President of Indochino.