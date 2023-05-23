Roberto Cavalli Resort Collection 2024





During a call to the resort, Fausto Puglisi checked everyone’s name, from Estates Shiv Roy to pop megastars Taylor Swift and Madonna to Michelle Obama, and added The White Lotus, to boot, but he kept coming back to Roberto Cavalli’s POV as a driving force. . When I designed this collection, I decided to think like the director of a movie, he said. You can have different women as characters, from 15-year-old girls to their mothers, aunts and grandmothers, and different cultures mixing together, but you can always see the director’s signature. Puglisi is familiar with Cavalli’s signatures: 1970s bell bottoms, leather craftsmanship, animal print and what he describes as the lightness of chiffon were all in the mix here. While the collection remains in excess, the Puglisi way is to make it effortlessly accessible. The range is mostly separate, many of which are exercises in giving classic shapes the Cavalli touch: there’s a series of trench coats in seasonal prints (including a reissued archive piece of lemon and snake); a conspicuous coat of diagonally patchwork leather pieces, plus a companion men’s jacket; the essential bomber jacket in chocolate brown leather; ruffled cotton skirts in seasonal prints; everyday pants cut in flared shapes; and a Prince of Wales check tailoring in beige tones (but with a cheetah print lining). Evening wear is where Puglisi deploys his imagination to elevate the house’s visual lexicon. He showed off teal zebra and cheetah dresses, slip-on dresses in sequined cheetah, military green burnout velvet that pairs with the house’s new palm camo, and a silver sequined take on a classic Cavalli print. The black and white cotton lace pieces, although another Cavalli signature, were perhaps one story too many in this range. For menswear, Puglisi exploited the ease of American sportswear. Silky camp-collar button-up shirts, printed shorts, wide-leg pants, dress shirts with a twist (whether it’s placed graphics or black ruffles) and versatile fits. His men’s clothes have a less complex silhouette than his women’s clothes, but they make just as much of a splash. While some of today’s most iconic stars Madonna, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat have worn her designs, Puglisi recently made headlines by creating memorable outfits on stage for Taylor Swifts ongoing The Eras Tour. (The red snake jewelry worn throughout this lookbook may be a Cavalli signature, but it’s moonlit as a nod to the Swifts Reputation-era jumpsuit with the same motif, the kind of easter egg that the performer often leaves behind for her fans to time.) It’s always a dialogue, he said of dressing up those megawatt names. They’re all amazing, they’re all powerful, they know exactly what they want. He takes the same approach to designing ready-to-wear. Puglisi knows his wife is as daring as these superstars.

