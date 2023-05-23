Different way, same result: Rose Zhang again NCAA individual champion

Scottsdale, Ariz. Rose Zhang was in uncharted territory as she started the final round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship on Monday. Typically, the Stanford sophomore enters these types of moments with the lead sometimes a dominant lead before often switching to cruise control on the stretch. This time, however, she was the chaser, four shots behind USC rookie Catherine Park.

Different mode, same result.

Zhang grabbed Park, passed her, then calmly hung on for a one-stroke win as the 19-year-old superstar became the first female player to win back-to-back NCAA individual titles. Zhang also tied Lorena Ochoas NCAA record for single-season wins with eight with only two of those being triumphs coming from behind.

I can’t believe this, I still don’t know what’s going on,” Zhang said about half an hour after her last brilliant moment. And it’s hard to deal with because when you chase from behind, you really don’t know what’s going on until it’s all over, until it’s all done. I really can’t believe all of this is happening, and it’s just, it’s just simple to say that I’m super grateful.

Zhang makes history at NCAA championship

Despite her dominant year, which included Pac-12 and NCAA regional titles, an NCAA-record 68.7 average and her Grand Slam victory in April, Zhang came to Grayhawk feeling a little uncertain. of herself. That showed early on when she carded three bogeys and even shot par in the first round. She rebounded with a 5-under 67 but dug herself a four-under hole with a pedestrian by her standards, course 71 in the third round.

Stanford head coach Anne Walker said that in the first 54 holes she saw Zhang in places I don’t normally see Rose Zhang, and so on Monday morning before Zhang’s turn she challenged his star player to focus on better positions. Zhang agreed.

I pushed her a bit and Rose was fully responsible, Walker said. Today she decided that no matter what, she would put herself in position. For me, that’s what I saw. I don’t feel like she pushed anything today.

Zhang added: At the beginning of this week, I didn’t have much confidence in my game, but this last day was kind of all-in, go out and try to do my best and put myself in a position where I can potentially move up the rankings, and that’s all I thought.

What followed was a bogey-free 68 as Zhang only missed one green in regulation which was on the par-4 penultimate hole, and Zhang went up and down easily. Prior to that, as Park succumbed to nerves and lost speed with the putter, Zhang birdied Nos. 4, 6 and 7 to put pressure on his childhood buddy from Irvine, Calif. When Park threw the No. 15 three-putt, Zhang had just birdied No. 11 behind her to go from a back shot to a forward shot at 10 under. San Jose States, Lucia Lopez-Ortega would equalize Zhang before bogeying two of her final three holes and tying Park for second.

Complete NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championship Scores

Not that Zhang knew what was going on in the rankings. She hasn’t looked at any all day. It wasn’t until she ripped her practice on the par-5 finishing hole that Zhang was told.

Coming off the No. 18 tee, Walker turned to Zhang and said, “You know, you were going to go, and you’re going to have a number that’s going to be in play.

Zhang replied, Yeah, I know.

To which Walker quickly added, And were going to bed.

Zhang then looked at Walker, confused.

I was like, Why should I lie down, Coach? Zhang called back. it’s clearly 195 [yards], I can get it no problem, just hit it from the left side, even if I’m in the bunker, it’s perfect. But she was like, none of that.

It was then that Walker informed Zhang that she had a one-shot lead and par would do the job. So, Zhang lay down with 9 iron and wedged it at 8 feet.

And two putts was enough, so it was the smartest play, Zhang said. I’m saving my energy and thrilling action for tomorrow in match play.

Yes, Stanford continues its NCAA tag team title defense in the quarterfinals on Tuesday morning against eighth-seeded Pepperdine. The highest ranked Cardinal will be the clear favorite.

It’s a position that Zhang knows very well.