Natalie Portman Wasn’t the First to Wear Dior’s Junon Dress: Miley Cyrus Arrived First





Natalie Portman stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend and we’re still in shock at her splendid tribute to one of Dior’s most iconic dresses. The actress looked stunning on Saturday night as she stepped out of the may december screening, an upcoming romantic drama in which she stars alongside Charles Melton. READ:Cannes 2023: The best film festival dresses so far MORE:Cannes 2023: All the amazing street style moments from La Croisette ©Getty Natalie Portman paid tribute on the Cannes red carpet to one of Dior’s most iconic dresses Flexing her fashion muscles, Natalie hit the headlines with her jaw-dropping dress, a reproduction of a design created by Christian Dior for his Fall/Winter 1949 Couture collection. THE original ‘Juno’ dressa strapless piece with a frothy skirt adorned with petals, is currently available for viewing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Only two years after founding the Maison Dior, the visionary designer created the “Junon”, a tribute to the Queen of the Divine of the Romans. Steeped in classicism, the dress references the ancient world by featuring the feathers of the eyeless peacock, the bird strongly associated with the goddess, created by rich blue embellishments. MORE: Cannes Film Festival: 15 Best Dresses Ever RELATED: Cannes Film Festival: The 15 Best Beauty Looks Of All Time ©Getty Miley Cyrus wore a reproduction of Zuhair Murad’s ‘Juno’ to the 2009 Oscars But Natalie isn’t the first big name to pay homage to the iconic dress fashion. Indeed, Miley Cyrus actually wore a very similar reproduction of Zuhair Murad in 2009 at the Oscars. Miley’s version of “Juno” featured embellished straps and a plunging scalloped neckline. The then-teenage actress sensation paired her dress with a shimmering cream sash to cinch her waist, and like Natalie’s version, it featured plenty of decadent embellishments. With the annual film festival just under a week away, Natalie has set the bar high and we can’t wait to see what she and her red carpet mates have in store Do you like this story? Sign up for our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly “Fashion Fix” straight to your inbox.

