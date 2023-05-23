Louis Vuitton travels to the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week





PARIS Louis Vuitton will unveil its new menswear direction under creative director Pharrell Williams earlier than expected. The American musicians’ first show will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 20, the opening day of Paris Mens Fashion Week, according to the provisional calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Vuitton usually shows on Thursday of the male calendar. No more WWD The highly anticipated event is set to be a highlight of the menswear showcase, scheduled for June 20-25. This season will include 43 shows and 38 presentations, compared to 39 shows and 37 presentations in the same period last year. Among the newcomers to the official parade calendar is Bur Akyol, one of the nine finalists for the LVMH Prize for young creators. Akyol founded his unisex brand in 2019 after stints at Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Esteban Cortzar. The winner of the LVMH prize, which marks its 10e anniversary this year, will be announced on June 7. Among the new additions to the presentation calendar are 4SDesigns, the label founded by New York designer Angelo Urruta, one of the finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2023, and Lagos Space Programme, the label of Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson, which comes of won the International Woolmark Prize. They will be joined by Japanese designer Shinpei Yamagishi, label Bed JW Ford, who has already been invited to the Pitti Uomo show in Florence, and CREOLE, the fluid French brand founded by designer Vincent Frdric Colombo, known for his club night. The Creole. With Rick Owens at 12:30 p.m. on June 22, Givenchy at 2:30 p.m. the same day, Dior at 2:30 p.m. on June 23, Loewe at noon on June 24 followed by Herms at 3 p.m., the week will have its share of flagship brands. The story continues Also present on the official runway schedule are Wales Bonner, Amiri, Dries Van Noten, Ami Alexandre Mattiussi, Junya Watanabe, Paul Smith, Comme des Garons, Kenzo, KidSuper, Marine Serre, Sacai and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, among others. Rhude will be back after being absent last season, following the announcement of creative director Rhuigi Villasor’s departure from Bally, where he did double duty. Among those absent this season are Saint Laurent, which plans to show its menswear collection in Berlin on June 12, and Céline. Its creative director Hedi Slimane held its last menswear show on February 10, well after its peers, and the house has not announced its plans for the spring 2024 collection. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

