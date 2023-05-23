Fashion
The Fashion Pact to scale up joint action towards a positive future for nature and net zero with the appointment of Helena Helmersson as new co-chair
Achieving a nature-positive, net-zero future is more critical than ever, amid the escalating nature and climate crisis, and the fashion industry has a crucial role to play. The speed and scale of progress required can only be achieved through joint action, involving all segments of industry and the entire value chain.
The Fashion Pact represents one third of the global fashion industry and is committed to mitigating the impact of climate change, restoring biodiversity and protecting the oceans. The initiative brings together CEOs and senior leaders to accelerate joint action, from suppliers to retailers, and in its next phase it will move further down the value chain.
Helmersson, CEO of H&M Group, has been named the new co-chair of the initiatives steering committee. With a background in sustainability and production, Helmersson succeeds The Fashion Pacts co-founder, Kerings Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, who remains on the board after completing his three-year term. Helmersson will work closely with The Fashion Pacts co-founder, entrepreneur and global advocate for sustainable businesses, Paul Polman, who was re-elected as co-chair of the steering committee for another three years.
Aiming to accelerate and intensify the industry’s transition to renewable energy, biodiversity protection and the use of sustainable sourcing, The Fashion Pact is now aiming for greater progress across the value chain. It calls for an industry-wide approach to improving the environmental impact of fashion with a greater focus on Scope 3 emission reductions. Decarbonizing the fashion supply chain, where the most large share of emissions occurs at pace and scale, will be critical for brands and industry players to achieve their science-based goals.
These efforts will build on the progress of the group* since its creation in 2020, in particular:
- Accelerating the adoption of renewable electricity by creating a collective virtual power purchase agreement (CVPPA) unique in the fashion industry. This project will add more than 100,000 MWh per year of new renewable electricity generation to the grid.
- Establish an industrial biodiversity benchmark for companies to measure their impact on nature and enable the creation of biodiversity strategies. This has enabled more than half of The Fashion Pact members to develop concrete strategies.
- Improve supply routes and integrate more sustainable materials directly into supply chains.
