Eco-designer showcases biodegradable wedding dress at Chelsea Flower Show | Chelsea Flower Show





Wedding dresses are often a one-time item of clothing, with many brides thinking of the dress hanging, unworn, in their wardrobe with regret. At the Chelsea Flower Show, which is taking place this week, a grower tried to solve this problem by weaving biodegradable wedding dresses from the roots of wheatgrass. Zena Holloway, who makes the designs, created the sustainable material after spending years as an ocean photographer and witnessing plastic pollution. She said: I saw the increasing amount of plastic in the ocean over the years and worried about the materials we were using. Holloway hopes her work will inspire others to use sustainable, biodegradable materials. Photo: Jim Powell/The Guardian After growing mushrooms in her basement, she became fascinated with the mycelium, the root-like structure of a mushroom, noticing how it grew in the substrate and roots, and how it came together to form new materials. And then I was in the river cleaning the river with my camera and through the lens I saw bright red willow roots growing in the water. And because my head was in that place, thinking about the binding property of roots, or the binding of mycelium, the penny dropped. Holloway began to put down roots at home to understand how it could fit together and how it could be new material. She grows wheatgrass on different materials, such as corals and beeswax, so that it takes on the shape of natural molds. When enough roots have grown, she treats it with beeswax, to give it a natural strength. The resulting pale, twisted material looks ethereal, like bleached coral. The concept of this dress, Holloway said, is an enduring wedding dress. If they got married by the ocean, for example, she could permanently trash the dress and get into the water and all the fish would eat her, and she would just become part of the ocean. Holloway hopes her work will inspire others to use sustainable, biodegradable materials. The fashion industry is responsible for 2-8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but despite promises to cut emissions, according to the World Resources Institute, the sector’s environmental footprint is set to increase by 60% by 2030. The flower show, organized by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), focuses more than ever on sustainable cultivation, with gardeners tasked with demonstrating how their work is environmentally friendly. For the first time, every garden must have a relocation plan after the show, rather than being dumped in a dumpster. There’s a contest for Sustainable Garden Product of the Year, which this year was won by Lindum Wildflower Turf, the first to be grown without plastic mats. Its compost is peat-free and recycled and it supports a range of pollinators and insects with its 27 species of wildflowers, perennials and herbs, all native to the UK. After last year’s drought there was also a focus on resilient plants, with the Chelsea Flower Show’s Plant of the Year award being given on Monday to the dark purple black jack agapanthus, which tolerates heat and drought and is favored by pollinators.

