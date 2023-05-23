A rollercoaster season for Maryland women’s lacrosse ends in heartbreaking fashion





Courtesy of Maryland Athletics

By Jack Bowman Maryland women’s lacrosse saw its season come to a heartbreaking end last Sunday at the hands of a last-minute James Madison comeback. [It was] a game that went to the wire really could have gone either way, head coach Cathy Reese said after the loss. It hurts to lose. James Madison, who trailed for the vast majority of the game, scored five unanswered goals in the final quarter to take the lead. Maryland had a chance at the end to find an equalizer, but couldn’t find that goal. James Madison’s five comeback goals all came in five and a half minutes. Two were scored by Isabella Peterson, her 88th and 89th of the season and sixth and seventh of the game, while Maddie Epke, Taylor Marchetti and Caitlin McElwee also scored each. Coach Reese acknowledged Petersons’ outstanding performance at the post-match press conference. She’s a great player and obviously passed away today, Reese said. Despite the heartbreaking way the season ended, there are still plenty of positives and lessons for the Terps to take from both the season as a whole and its finale. We’re proud of the progress our team has made this year,” senior Hannah Leubecker said after the game. This progress is reflected in the results of the teams throughout the season. The Terps started 3-3, a disappointing start for a traditionally dominant program. After that lukewarm start, however, they went on a nine-game winning streak, eventually wrapping up the regular season with a 12-5 record. With plenty of talent returning next season and Reese retaining his position as head coach of the program, the Terps will have plenty to lean on going forward. Related

