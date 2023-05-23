



Leather is a luxury, God bless canvas: a tough, humble brother that can survive multiple knocks in the washing machine. And an afternoon on the hellscape which is your local park. And there is no better manufacturer than Fins. A Danish brand that merges skateboarding and tennis (its founder is a longtime boarder who swapped the board for a racket during lockdown), it’s a bulletproof summer accessory for keys, phone, the laptop, the hot beers, the Lost Mary, the six-month expired train tickets and everything else you might need this summer. The bob 2.0 Dress up like a beautiful Provencal artistic boy, feel like a beautiful Provencal artistic boy. Or at least that’s the vibe at Jacquemus, one of the few self-taught brands in recent years to really explode. And the designer’s wavy Nu France aesthetic is summed up in a very good bob. The essential long-sleeved t-shirt Carne Bollente is a promising sex-positive brand from where else? Paris. And while it’s carnal, it’s far from gross. Instead, the brand’s artistic approach to sex is the energy we need for summer 2023, and the dancing queens long sleeve t-shirt is the kind of artistic celebration of fornication. which is the signature of Carne Bollente. Look, you said you wanted to be warm this summer. Carne Bollente dancing queens t-shirt party shorts Yeah, chino shorts are GOOD. But to really flesh out your summer wardrobe, the African-Dutch Daily Paper outfit has dropped snappy shorts. A little amateur boxer, a little Stonehenge and a little party boy make a perfect pair of fun summer shorts. Daily Paper pathone shorts The divine white vest Wearing a white vest is the sluttiest thing a man can do this summer and M&S is legitimately one of the best options. They are now allowed under a suit instead of a regular shirt. These are the best things to show off those hard-earned biceps. But most importantly, they let you cosplay the kind of guy that Lana Del Rey sings about. And look, everyone loves him. The rugby jersey Rugby shirts, but make it non-Henley Regatta: a brief that Story MFG grabbed with both hands and knocked out of the park. The London-Brighton label is known for its wavy, warm approach that’s laid-back without compromising on cool, and while this rugby shirt is slightly more preppy than what we’re used to seeing at Story MFG, it is ideal for summer (it’s still the UK, after all). The (rather) smart shirt that will always keep you cool You should pay attention to American Vintage. Because the brand has made a key change, and with that comes a selection of summer-friendly shirts that are stylish yet still cool. They’re classic, boxy and not at all boring, and the oversized fit highlights that elusive slouch that continues to be in the menswear business. The simple t-shirt Italian brand Herno has made a name for itself in winter raincoats. But they do a lot of other great stuff, like technical pants, breathable shirts, and, for the summer, cute wavy logo tees. Wear it with shorts. Wear it with jeans. Wear it in layers. Wear it wherever you want. The advanced ceiling

