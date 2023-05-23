Stamford to get 198-apartment complex on former Dress Barn site





STAMFORD The Zoning Board has narrowly approved plans for a 198-unit apartment complex on a long vacant plot of Broad Street, the latest approved residential development for Stamford’s central business corridor.

The project proposed by prominent Stamford developer FD Rich Company passed by a 3-2 vote, the two new board members, Gerald Bosak Jr. and alternate Racquel Smith-Anderson, s opposing development. Chairman David Stein and board members Rosanne McManus and William Morris voted in favor at a special meeting last week, which board members planned to help resolve a backlog of nominations.

The approval clears the way for a 13-story apartment building at 128 Broad St. The land is crossed by Gay Street, a side street that provides access to the Bedford car park. Architectural firm Perkins Eastman’s design builds above the intersecting road, while carving a path for cars and people to the parking lot through the ground floor of the building. Among the apartments, there will be 17 units below market price, in accordance with the city’s affordable housing program. The subsidized units will include three studios, eight one-bedroom apartments, five two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment. Stein said he thought the vote was a “good decision”. “It is a location that has been vacant for many years and finally gets an attractive project, which provides additional housing as well as affordable housing below market price, so it meets several needs,” said Stein said. Smith-Anderson said she thought the proposal was “a bit too out of place for where it’s being offered.” “I just think (13 stories) there, it could be revisited. And I hope the designers revisit it,” Smith-Anderson said. “I also had concerns about access for restaurateurs who use the back lane, although it later emerged that at least they had accepted their easement in full.” There was little debate on the proposal at the May 18 council meeting, as members analyzed 30 site-specific conditions for project approval. The vote was the board’s closest margin since January, when it approved Curaleaf on East Main Street as the city’s second hybrid cannabis retailer. The easements will allow neighboring businesses to maintain access to the rear of their properties. Officials required the developer to provide several documents mapping easements and development rights before they could obtain a building permit.





The building will have a total of 215 parking spaces, including 113 self-parking spaces and 102 valet parking spaces. The valet operation will be fully staffed, with attendants working 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, the building will operate a shuttle to and from the Stamford Transport Hub every 15 minutes weekday mornings and evenings, 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. City officials will review the service after a year to see if it’s being used. enough to their liking. The last building that stood on the plot was a three-story brick building built in 1883. The building went through several uses, including the Loudesbury-Soule shoe factory and the Dress Barn lighthouse, according to a 1985 article by the Stamford Advocate. It survived much of the city’s urban redevelopment where FD Rich transformed New England’s industrial downtown into a business hub, largely through eminent domain before it was dedicated to demolition in 1985. The new apartment building was the second premium housing development approved for Stamford town center this year. At the end of March, the Zoning Board gave the green light to a development of 471 apartments along the Rippowam River, some seven years after it approved a general plan for the project. An eight-storey, 228-unit apartment building, approved in July 2021, is under construction in Broad and Greyrock. And another application pending board review would replace a Landmark Square office building with 400 new high-end apartments in a 320-foot skyscraper.

