7 For All Mankind Goes Glam With Blingy Anna Dello Russo Fashion Drop – Sourcing Journal





Swarovski crystals and dramatic cutouts are part of 7 For All Mankind’s new capsule collection with Italian fashion journalist and stylist Anna Dello Russo. The high-end denim brand from Los Angeles has teamed up with Dello Russo for the limited-edition high-denim collection inspired by the glamorous style that captivates its 2.6 million Instagram followers. Celebrating ‘high octane fashion’, key styles from the collection include a cropped denim trucker jacket and a ‘luxury stretch denim’ bodycon dress. Jeans include 7 For All Mankind’s signature fits, HW slim jeans and relaxed bootcut jeans. Each piece features white crystals and circular cutouts. “We’ve combined 7 For All Mankind’s 20 years of denim expertise with my signature touch of glamor to create something truly special,” Dello Russo said in a statement. Other items include an embellished shirt, crop top, baggy denim shorts and a white tank top. 7 For All Mankind x Anna Dello Russo Model Stella Maxwell stars in the campaign for the collection. The collection sells for between $298 and $898 and is available now on the 7 For All Mankind website and at stores including Harrods and Bloomingdale’s. 7 For All Mankind celebrated the collection launch with a cocktail party in New York on Friday night. “Uncut Gems” actress and denim enthusiast Julia Fox joined Dello Russo at the event. “She is incredibly talented, full of ideas and contagious energy,” Francesca Toninato, CEO of 7 For All Mankind Global, said of Dello Russo. “Our world of refined premium denim has been given a fashionable new twist, which embodies Anna’s innate glamor and high fashion side. We are very proud to launch this sophisticated and disruptive aesthetic on the denim market. Julia Fox / Sansho Scott / BFA.com From TikTok stars to actors and models, denim brands are casting their net wide to nab their new collaborators. Fashion editors and directors remain a popular choice, however. In April, Frame presented a collection by Julia Sarr-Jamois, director of British fashion Vogue. The capsule focused on crochet tops, mini dresses and tie-dye tops perfect for the holidays. It also included $11,995 Swarovski crystal-encrusted jeans. Elle magazine fashion director Alex White was among the collaborators who helped launch DL1961’s sheer denim collection, called the Digital Tag Project, in 2022.

