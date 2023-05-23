Louis Stitch expands its product range with the launch of a menswear line

Louis Stitch, a leading fashion brand, announced its strategic decision to diversify its product offerings with the introduction of a menswear line. The expansion is driven by the company’s commitment to establishing itself as a comprehensive fashion destination for contemporary men.

The initial launch of the menswear line will include premium shirts and polo shirts. Louis Stitch aims to release an impressive collection of 150-200 unique designs each month, catering to a wide range of style preferences among its male clientele.

Louis Stitch’s relentless pursuit of excellence has driven a year-long research and development effort to source the world’s finest materials. This includes premium cotton (including Egyptian cotton from Giza), premium German Gutermann yarns, Freudenberg collar fusion and natural buttons. Each product is meticulously manufactured in their state-of-the-art factory in Gurgaon.

According to the press release, Amol Goel, founder and CEO of Louis Stitch said “ The strategic expansion into menswear marks an important step in our journey to becoming a one-stop fashion destination for men. With a focus on global and Indian sourcing, we are poised to redefine quality standards in the industry while providing men with versatile options for varying needs and preferences. Our goal has always been to provide men with the finest handcrafted fashion products, and now we are extending that commitment to include a wide range of premium clothing. We hope our buyers will love our clothing collection just as they love our shoes..

Louis Stitch’s latest range of products, with prices starting at Rs. 1,500, can now be purchased directly from its official website as well as major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart, among others.

This milestone comes after Louis Stitch successfully secured seed funding of INR 5 crore, marking a milestone in the growth and expansion of the business.