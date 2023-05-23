16 best midi dresses for summer with pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Finding out your dress has pockets is like finding a toy in the bottom of a cereal box. Hidden gems do We happy, and pockets offer so many unexpected benefits. Who needs a handbag when you can keep your phone, wallet and keys on you at all times? (We rarely take advantage of the extra storage, but it’s comforting to know we have the option.)

Pockets are also a game changer for photos that we never know what to do with our hands! Even by simply placing your hands in your pockets, you instantly seem more relaxed.

When shopping for summer dresses, pockets are a top priority. So we’ve spotted the 16 best midi dresses with pockets that you can take from the office to the city.

Anrabess Swing Summer Dress

Amazon

Every summer, we always wish we had this easy-to-carry dress. Well, we finally found it! This summer dress is comfortable enough for running errands, lounging around the house, or hitting the beach.

Was $46On sale: $36You save 22% See it!

Ecowish belted shirt dress

Amazon

Professional and refined, this belted shirt dress is perfect for the workplace. It’s modest but modern!

Anrabess Cutout Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

This tiered midi dress is top notch! It is fluid, feminine and flattering. And the cutout in the back makes this dress even more breathable on a hot summer day.

Merokeety Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

Amazon

Fitted at the top + fluid at the bottom = flattering for all silhouettes! This midi dress features a smocked bodice, flutter sleeves and an A-line silhouette. Such a pretty look for summer!

Was $50On sale: $44You save 12% See it!

Nagoo Scoop Neck Tank Dress

Amazon

Turn your favorite tank top into a dress with this comfortable midi! Definitely a great dress for the summer! a customer said. Something not too heavy and super comfortable!

Pilcro denim midi dress

Anthropology

We were drooling over this denim midi dress from Anthropologie! This dress is so cute, one shopper said. It fits perfectly and gives you a nice shapely look.

The story continues

Anrabess Empire Waist Midi Dress

Amazon

This square neckline empire waist midi dress fits you like a dream! It’s super comfortable and flattering day or night.

Miessal Striped Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress

Amazon

Earn your stripes in this elegant ruffle cap sleeve midi dress! This striped summer dress is perfect for Memorial Day or the 4th of July.

Anrabess Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Easy, airy, beautiful! If you are looking for an appropriate midi dress for work or worship, then this tiered midi dress will be your holy grail.

Was $56On sale: $40You save 29% See it!

Merokeety Off-the-Shoulder Flowing Summer Dress

Amazon

We love the off-the-shoulder look in summer! Sunny shoulders on cold shoulders every day. This fluid summer dress is boho-chic!

By Anthropologie Floral Midi Dress

Anthropology

The power of the flowers ! We really loved this floral print midi dress, as did this customer: I got so many compliments!!! I love this dress and the colors are so vibrant!!! The sleeves were perfect and the tie was great. Great for church or even weddings!!!

Was $160On sale: $100You save 38% See it!

Sachin & Babi Mid-length taffeta dress

Anthropology

This timeless taffeta midi dress is absolutely stunning! Its darling and fits like a glove, one reviewer reported. I got so many compliments on it!

Madewell Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Nordström

Pretty in puff sleeves! This black dress from Madewell was made for all summer functions. This dress is a 10/10, proclaims one buyer. My friend called it an A++. The dress is fun and extremely flattering in its flow.

Free People Floral Midi Dress

free people

Frolic in the flowers in this floral midi dress from Free People! Strappy design and open back are perfect for warm weather.

A New Day Sleeveless Ballet Dress

Target

Available in five solid colors, this cotton-blend midi dress from Target looks so much more expensive than it is! A customer called this dress the perfect summer dress.

A New Day open-back poplin dress

Target

Designed with a wide smocked waistband, ruffled hem and halter neckline, this poplin dress is lightweight and luxurious. One buyer said: The material is light and airy. Beautiful navy. Very flattering and comfortable.

Haven’t finished shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

See more Us Weekly Shopping

Woman-Wearing-Bodysuit-Stock-Photo

These best-selling bodysuits have gone viral on TikTok Buy a set of 3 for just $25

ZESICA-Spaghetti-Strap-Square Collar-Maxi-Dress

Over 5,000 reviewers can’t get enough of this dress and its flattering fit

wide waist high waisted leggings

21 of the best leggings with wide, high-waisted waistbands starting at just $10

This post is brought to you by The Us Weeklys Shop With Us Team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services that our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding guest outfits, hand bags, plus size swimwear, women sneakers, bridal underwearAnd perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. The selection of products and services, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement of Us Weekly or any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can receive products from manufacturers for free to test. Additionally, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not determine our decision as to whether a product or service is featured or recommended or not. Shop With Us operates independently of the advertising sales team. We appreciate your feedback at [email protected] Good shopping!