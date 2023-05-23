Fashion
16 best midi dresses for summer with pockets
Finding out your dress has pockets is like finding a toy in the bottom of a cereal box. Hidden gems do We happy, and pockets offer so many unexpected benefits. Who needs a handbag when you can keep your phone, wallet and keys on you at all times? (We rarely take advantage of the extra storage, but it’s comforting to know we have the option.)
Pockets are also a game changer for photos that we never know what to do with our hands! Even by simply placing your hands in your pockets, you instantly seem more relaxed.
When shopping for summer dresses, pockets are a top priority. So we’ve spotted the 16 best midi dresses with pockets that you can take from the office to the city.
Anrabess Swing Summer Dress
Every summer, we always wish we had this easy-to-carry dress. Well, we finally found it! This summer dress is comfortable enough for running errands, lounging around the house, or hitting the beach.
Ecowish belted shirt dress
Professional and refined, this belted shirt dress is perfect for the workplace. It’s modest but modern!
Anrabess Cutout Tiered Midi Dress
This tiered midi dress is top notch! It is fluid, feminine and flattering. And the cutout in the back makes this dress even more breathable on a hot summer day.
Merokeety Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Fitted at the top + fluid at the bottom = flattering for all silhouettes! This midi dress features a smocked bodice, flutter sleeves and an A-line silhouette. Such a pretty look for summer!
Nagoo Scoop Neck Tank Dress
Turn your favorite tank top into a dress with this comfortable midi! Definitely a great dress for the summer! a customer said. Something not too heavy and super comfortable!
Pilcro denim midi dress
We were drooling over this denim midi dress from Anthropologie! This dress is so cute, one shopper said. It fits perfectly and gives you a nice shapely look.
Anrabess Empire Waist Midi Dress
This square neckline empire waist midi dress fits you like a dream! It’s super comfortable and flattering day or night.
Miessal Striped Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress
Earn your stripes in this elegant ruffle cap sleeve midi dress! This striped summer dress is perfect for Memorial Day or the 4th of July.
Anrabess Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Easy, airy, beautiful! If you are looking for an appropriate midi dress for work or worship, then this tiered midi dress will be your holy grail.
Merokeety Off-the-Shoulder Flowing Summer Dress
We love the off-the-shoulder look in summer! Sunny shoulders on cold shoulders every day. This fluid summer dress is boho-chic!
By Anthropologie Floral Midi Dress
The power of the flowers ! We really loved this floral print midi dress, as did this customer: I got so many compliments!!! I love this dress and the colors are so vibrant!!! The sleeves were perfect and the tie was great. Great for church or even weddings!!!
Sachin & Babi Mid-length taffeta dress
This timeless taffeta midi dress is absolutely stunning! Its darling and fits like a glove, one reviewer reported. I got so many compliments on it!
Madewell Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Pretty in puff sleeves! This black dress from Madewell was made for all summer functions. This dress is a 10/10, proclaims one buyer. My friend called it an A++. The dress is fun and extremely flattering in its flow.
Free People Floral Midi Dress
Frolic in the flowers in this floral midi dress from Free People! Strappy design and open back are perfect for warm weather.
A New Day Sleeveless Ballet Dress
Available in five solid colors, this cotton-blend midi dress from Target looks so much more expensive than it is! A customer called this dress the perfect summer dress.
A New Day open-back poplin dress
Designed with a wide smocked waistband, ruffled hem and halter neckline, this poplin dress is lightweight and luxurious. One buyer said: The material is light and airy. Beautiful navy. Very flattering and comfortable.
