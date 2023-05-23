Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton collection to open Paris Fashion Week





Pharrell will present its first collection for Louis Vuitton at 8:30 p.m. on the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week (June 20), according to the tentative schedule shared by the governing body of the French fashion industry, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Notably, the show is scheduled two days before Vuitton’s usual Thursday slot on the men’s calendar. Pharrell’s debut will be among the most anticipated events of French Fashion Week, which runs June 20-25 with 43 shows and 38 presentations. Pharrell was named creative director of menswear at the House in February, becoming the first designer to succeed Virgil Abloh at the helm of the brand, following the former visionary’s passing in November 2021. a month, the fashion world will finally be able to see where the house is headed under Pharrell’s leadership. Elsewhere on the schedule, newcomers include Bur Akyol, finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, as well as Koch, who previously appeared on the women’s program. Flagship brands including Rick Owens, Givenchy, Dior, Loewe, Herms, Wales Bonner, Amiri, Dries Van Noten, Ami Alexandre Mattiussi, Junya Watanabe, Paul Smith, Comme des Garons, Kenzo, Kidsuper, Marine Serre, Sacai and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, among others, is also on the calendar. Notably, following the departure of Rhuigi Villaseor from Bally, designer flagship brand Rhude will return to the calendar, after the brand pulled out of the calendar last season. Not on the calendar are Saint Laurent, which will instead stage its menswear show in Berlin on June 12, and Céline, which has yet to reveal plans for its menswear showcase. In other fashion news, HUF tapped Freddie Gibbs for a Sin City-inspired collection.

