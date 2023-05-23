Watch: E-commerce in the fashion industry: present and future





The exponential growth of online fashion sales has slowed a bit since the pandemic, but it’s important that companies now prepare for a growth spurt to come, says Gregor Baumeister, director of warehousing and distribution at the house of Beumer Group. Many of the fashion companies Beumer Group worked with before the pandemic were pure retailers. Of course, access to stores was disrupted during the shutdown, so online sales skyrocketed. Some of our clients were experiencing growth rates of over one hundred percent per month, Baumeister says. This placed a completely new demand and pressure on their distribution centers in terms of execution and capabilities to service this channel. Online sales have certainly declined a bit since then, says Baumeister. Retail trade has recovered somewhat and inflation has reduced spending, but it expects a recovery in 2024. Meanwhile, the focus is on the productivity and efficiency of existing processes and the smart application of automation to address the ongoing labor shortage. We are looking for flexible solutions to evolve, grow and serve the different physical, omnichannel sales and distribution channels, as well as e-commerce. When it comes to the solutions needed to cope with the expected sales growth, Baumeister advises against making big investments, at least in the beginning. I would say a smart way to prepare is to apply modular and scalable solutions, which can grow with a business. This way you have the flexibility to invest when you need it with, of course, a little foresight. You have some time to implement, but you don’t need to jump in with huge investments upfront. Make a plan, and then as things evolve, you basically activate segments of that plan as your business grows.

