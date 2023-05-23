Lululemon Align Dress: Proven and Tested Editor 2023

With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors use their years of expertise to select products (from skincare to personal care and beyond) that they bet you’ll love. Although our editors select these products independently, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Good shopping! Explore the STORE

PSA: This summer, you can keep your workout clothes on while you go to the bathroom. Yes really. Lululemon’s new Align Dress ($148), which features the same soft, velvety fabric as its coveted leggings, comes with the smartest, simplest shorts liner that will have you ditching the strip when nature calls. . Imagine that?!

Lululemon, Align Dress $148.00 Sizes available: 0-20 Colors: 4 (select colors/sizes sold out) Sweet with butter

Functional

Comfortable

Suitable for the bathroom Dear

Not enough support for high impact activities

Aside from the pro-potty shorts, it’s also ridiculously cute and even more ridiculously comfortable. Between its nearly nonexistent material, lightweight, sculpting support, and pretty colorways, this is pretty much *the* perfect exercise dress. In fact, it left me and my colleagues at Well + Good amazed at how comfortable it is to wear, move around and go to the bathroom. Although a little pricey, it’s the one piece garment you won’t want (or have to) take off this summer. Find our full reviews below.

About the dress

The first notable detail is the fabric, which is the same material used in the brand’s famous celebrity-endorsed Align leggings and yoga pants. It’s soft on a pup’s ears and virtually weightless, feels like nothing’s there, so you can move around in comfort. Along with its supreme softness, the material is also stretchy, sweat-wicking and supportive, designed with a touch of sculpting that hugs the curves of your body without adding restriction or compression. It’s ideal for low-impact movement, like yoga and walking, and is also comfortable enough to wear outside of the gym.

Each Align dress is cut in a short A-frame that skims the mid-thigh so it won’t get in the way during Hot Girl walks or Sun Salutations. The front features a slight v-neck with a built-in bra and removable cups. The tank top straps meet at the back in a simple scoop, no straps or complicated ties to haggle with. And, of course, there’s the built-in shorts liner under the skirt which makes it ideal for exercising. Each 4-inch liner is the same color as the robe and features side pockets for storing personal items, as well as an open back for easy bathroom access. While most other exercise dresses have to be taken off when using the restroom, the open back can simply be pulled down, saving you time and decency when you have to go.

The Lululemon Align Dress: Our Heartfelt Thoughts

Frankie, Associate Trade Editor

Size tested: 6

Finally a sports dress you don’t have to undress in to pee! It was time. I’ve been a bit of a fan of sports dresses since Outdoor Voices was the only brand to make them in 2018-2019 (I still love their dresses), but I never liked taking them off to go to the bathroom. Not only is it uncomfortable (I’ve had to do it in pretty precarious situations, like on hikes and on fishing boats with male fishing partners) but it stretches the back, so the straps tear or inevitably lose their elasticity.

The open back of the Lululemon Align version is awesome. It’s a bit awkward to squat, but it’s much better than getting completely naked. And the fabric? Like butter, baby. It’s a little too soft and forgiving for doing HIIT or other intense activities, but for lounging, running errands and low-key workouts, it’s the rule.

Rachel, fitness writer

Size tested: 12

“Lululemon solved the worst with sports dresses, which is having to take everything off to go to the bathroom,” echoes Kraus. “Yes, the fabric of the dress is a perfect blend of elegance and functionality, the slight “V” of the neckline is interesting but not too revealing, and the white color is both creamy and bright, something that I didn’t know possible. But my favorite thing about this dress is the fact that in the back the shorts are separated from the top lining. Which means, you guessed it, stripping in the bathroom is not an issue with this robe.

Gina, Director of Editorial Commerce

Size tested: 8

“From May to September, I live in sports dresses. It’s like my summer version of leggings, and honestly, I don’t know how I survived without them for so long,” says Vaynshteyn. “The Align dress is the latest in my collection, and Holy Moly – I’ll be buying several more in other colors (if they haven’t sold out already). It’s soft, which is a no-brainer, but it’s also incredibly functional considering it has built in shorts that you can pull down so you can actually go to the bathroom without getting undressed every time. Awesome. The built in padding is great for my 34C cup, and the stretch of the fabric makes everyday wear a dream I can run errands, walk the dogs and do low impact exercises in this dress, all while looking Alright. Lulu has struck again, delivering another bestseller that deserves the hype.”

Is it worth it?

Yes, the Lululemon Align Dress is definitely worth it. As you can see, we were all blown away by how comfortable this flirty dress was; its fabric is as dreamy as a dress as leggings. Sportswear fans will appreciate the bathroom-friendly shorts liner that will save you *so much* time in the bathroom and make you feel less exposed, to boot. Why it took so long to make an exercise dress that we don’t have to get naked is a mystery, but we’re glad Lululemon has taken a step to address such a problem and will proudly be peeing comfortably all day. been thanks to such innovations.

We only wish there were more in stock – at the moment many selected colors and sizes are completely sold out. (Probably because it’s really It’s good.) If it’s not in your size, don’t worry, you can sign up to be notified of a restock. Join or shop now here.