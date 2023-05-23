Pharrell Williams’ debut for Louis Vuitton is set for the first day of Paris Mens Week





Of the many designer debuts we’ve seen over the past two seasons, few have been as anticipated and talked about as Pharrell Williamss at Louis Vuitton. The multi-hyphenate musician, who succeeds Virgil Abloh in the role, will unveil his first collection for the French house on the evening of June 20, the first day of Paris Mens Fashion Week. The provisional calendar, which was published today by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, sees Louis Vuitton move from its usual place on opening day, although the official launch of the calendar, as usual , the Bachelor of Arts show from the Institut Français de la Mode. Closing out the week of June 26 is Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who recently made headlines for his departure as creative director of Ann Demeulemeester after just one season. This will be the first show for French designers after leaving the Belgian house. Rhuigi Villaseor finds himself in a similar position, as he will present his latest collection for his Rhude label after leaving Bally last week after just two seasons at the helm. The presentation is scheduled for June 21. Newcomers to the presentation schedule include CFDA/vogue Fashion Fund finalist Angelo Urrita, New York label 4SDesigns, International Woolmark Award winner Adeju Thompson, Nigerian label Lagos Space Programme, Japanese label Bed JW Ford and Vincent Frdric Colombo’s label CREOLE. Will begin on the official calendar Bur Akyol, which is one of the nine finalists of the LVMH Prize, whose winner will be announced on June 7. Noticeably absent from the calendar, Thom Browne. The CFDA president, based in New York, often presents his men’s spring collection as part of the Paris Mens Calendar in June. The brand has yet to share its plans for the Spring 2024 menswear season, although it recently showcased its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection in New York during the first season of the CFDA-head designers. Also on the calendar are the pillars of Paris Mens Week, Walter Van Beirendonck, on the 21st; Rick Owens, Givenchy and Dries Van Noten on the 22nd; Dior Homme on 23; and Herms and Loewe on the 24th. Kenzo and Marine Serre will continue to present their ready-to-wear and menswear collections during the showcase.

