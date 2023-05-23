Irina Shayk’s latest Cannes look is causing a stir among fashion fans





Let the top model Irina Sheikh to make a splash on the red carpet. On May 21, Shayk arrived in a very daring two-piece look for the red carpet premiere of Firebrand (The Queen’s Game) for these years Cannes film festival. See pictures below: More from SheKnows Mike Marsland/WireImage As you can see, Shayk arrived in a black leather look lined with red from Mowalola, courtesy of stylist Natasha Colvin. She paired the two-piece look with Messika silver jewelry and slicked back hair. Now, there’s no denying how gorgeous Shayk still looks, but this ensemble is causing a bit of controversy with his fans. This controversy stems from people not seeing this as an appropriate look for Cannes film festival. For the festival, not only is there an unwritten rule that women must wear heels, but it’s about being as formal as possible. However, stylist Leslie Fremar told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, Cannes is a place where a stylist can have fun. The European sensibility is a bit more forgiving and less conservative. For me, it’s a place where I can try different things and just be and forward-thinking and go for it. Click here to read the full article. Despite the fashion-forward vibe, fans still object to the look. A fan wrote under a message from @checkthetag: It’s a vma price don’t watch cannes, and another agreed saying, she’s gorgeous, her body is undeniably striking and it’s a super cool look but for anywhere else outside of Cannes like the VMAs or the Grammys or the designer fashion week show but for Cannes I think it’s a bit too conceptual. However, many fans raved about the bold look, saying things like It’s Perfect and a string of heart emojis. Before leaving, click here to see all of our all-time favorite nude dresses: Megan Fox, Beyonce Best of SheKnows Sign up for SheKnows Newsletter.

