Eliza Pinckney dress now on display at the Charleston Museum a ‘rarity’ | History News

Under dim lights at the Charleston museum, a frilly pink dress la française, or robe à la française, worn by Eliza Lucas Pinckney is on display. As part of the museum’s 250th anniversary, the silk dress is on display for a limited time, alongside other Pinckney artifacts in the exhibition Eliza Lucas Pinckney: A Legacy in Silk.

The dress is presented in a flat display case with low lighting to help preserve the integrity of the dress. Incredibly delicate, the dress is not stable enough to be shown standing on a mannequin and was only stable for about a week to photograph the dress.

This is unlikely to happen again in our lifetime. It’s just not worth the stress on the garment. We’re only displaying it for about eight weeks here this summer, said Virginia Theerman, curator of historic textiles at the Charleston Museum.

Pinckney’s dress dates back to 1753. Over time the dress is now a slightly blush color, but in its original form the dress would have been a bright pink hue. Remnants of her dynamism hide under the ruffled layers of the skirts, called furbelow. Theerman estimated that over 10,000 silkworm cocoons would have been needed to construct the dress.

Pinckney is widely credited with the development of the indigo industry. With the guidance and using the knowledge of slaves on his family’s plantations, Pinckney introduced the crop that would quickly become one of South Carolina’s greatest exports. Immensely interested in botany, the study of plants, she also tried her hand at planting mulberry trees to cultivate silkworms.

It would make sense for her to seek to diversify her sales and what she has in her arsenal. She would oversee the rice, the indigo. Silk appears to have been in high demand during the colonial years, said Kaley Crawford, a National Park Service interpreter at the Charles Pinckney Historic Site in Mount Pleasant.

Silk production is notoriously intensive with the upkeep of silkworm enclosures and the physical extraction of silk cocoons which must be woven into a textile. Silk production for South Carolina as a whole was not very successful during this time. Less than 1,000 pounds of raw Carolina silk was exported by the end of the colonial period, Crawford said.

It doesn’t appear that enough silk was produced to really generate a significant income for the Lucas Pinckney family, Crawford said. It was an attempt to try and expand their farming empire if you will, but I don’t think it was very successful for most people in the southeastern states.

For Pinckney in particular, silk has never been as successful as indigo. Theerman said Pinckney was only able to process enough silk for three dresses. One was given to Augusta, Princess Dowager of Wales, another to Philip Stanhope, Earl of Chesterfield and a fellow botanist, and the last was made into a golden robe which Pinckney kept. The Carolina Silk dress is part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History collection.

While the dress on display at the Charleston museum isn’t made from South Carolina-produced Pinckney silk, it’s still a pretty impressive piece of history. Dresses from this period aren’t in spades, but there are a few details that make the Pinckney dress a rarity.

It was a feat of survival for the dress to be preserved for hundreds of years in the humid South Carolina climate. Rarer still is to have a known wearer of the dress, and rarer still the occasion for which it was worn. When Katherine Felder Stewart, a direct descendant of Pinckney, donated the dress to the Charleston museum in 1940, she included a letter that disclosed where her ancestor wore the dress. According to family history, Pinckney wore the then hot pink dress during a meeting with the Princess of Wales.

This kind of style comes from the French court, hence robe la française, robe à la française. It is a very common style at that time, it is a high quality silk. It’s a very nice dress, but it suits what was essentially an afternoon call to royalty, Theerman said.

Among other items on display at the museums, the exhibition Eliza Lucas Pinckney: A Legacy in Silk includes a pair of her shoes, made by London shoemaker Thomas Hose, a pair of cufflinks belonging to Pinckney’s son, Thomas, and a pincushion she made at a boarding school in London when she was 14. His objects will be on display until July 9 at the Loeblein Silver Gallery as part of the museum’s 250th anniversary celebration.