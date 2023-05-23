Louis Vuitton advances the Paris show for the debut of Pharrell Williams





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Louis Vuitton is moving its show to the opening day of Paris Fashion Week Mens this season, two days before its usual slot, as it unveils the debut collection from new menswear creative director Pharrell Williams. The spring-summer 2024 men’s edition will take place from June 20 to 25, with 42 shows (compared to 39 last year) and 38 presentations, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode revealed today. Luxury players like Givenchy, Isabel Marant, Rick Owens, Dior, Loewe and Herms are all on the calendar. Kidsuper returns to Paris after founder Colm Dillane showed with Louis Vuitton in January. Wales Bonner, Amiri, Comme des Garons and Sacai are also scheduled, while notable presentations include Courrges and Acne Studios. Ludovic de Saint Sernin who recently left Ann Demeulemeester after one season will close the week with his own brand. Ludovic de Saint Sernin won the last slot. Photo: Acielle/StyleDuMonde Louis Vuitton will attract crowds. Williams’ nomination in February filled one of fashion’s most high-profile vacancies, open since Virgil Abloh’s death in November 2021. Although there was some criticism of Williams’ choice for the role , support poured in from several industry figures. French brands Burc Akyol (one of the finalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers) and Koch.Woolmark, winner of the Lagos Space Program prize, will also be present for the first time at Paris Fashion Week Mens through a showroom of emerging designers. . Sphere. This season, Sphere is honoring seven brands, five of which are on the official program in Paris. Rhude returns to the calendar with a presentation, following the departure of designer Rhuigi Villaseor from Bally (less than two years after joining the brand). Saint Laurent is a notable absence; the brand will be presented outside the program in Berlin on June 12. Céline, who returned (and closed) last week in June, is also absent. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Resale site Rebag targets the ultra-luxury consumer via Christies auction Fashion is flocking to Frieze. What do brands earn? How Australian and New Zealand brands are making a name for themselves overseas

