Popular fashion expert reveals three prints that will make you look dated in 2023

A popular fashion expert has revealed three prints she says will make you look “stale” in 2023.

Identical twin sisters Sarah and Leah Brzyski, who live in Michigan and Connecticut, are popular ICT Tac [email protected]_scoops_of_style, and regularly updating fans on the latest style trends.

Sarah, 29, recently took to the platform to share a clip revealing the three base draws she says are outdated in 2023.

Among them, she recommended replacing the evergreen “camouflage” look with any other green print and never mixing a combination of prints.

Sarah said: “If you’re wearing any of these three prints, your clothes might make you look dated.”

Sarah Brzyski, 29, from the US, took to TikTok to reveal three fashion prints she believed were outdated in 2023

She recommended replacing the “camouflage” look with other green pieces, which did not impress viewers.

“Number one is camouflage printing. I’ve never been a fan of camo print, but it’s definitely time to clean it up for 2023.’

“You can easily replace that with some solid green pieces to put in your closet.”

The fashion expert continued, “Number two, the culturally appropriate Aztec print or tribal print – it’s time to pull those pieces out of the closet.

“They’re not coming back.”

She explained, “Number three is colorblocking, especially when it comes to a combination of colors and prints. Especially with the military print and the stripes.

‘It’s just too much. Clean it up.

She added, “Go for something solid color or solid stripes. It’s just a lot.

The fashionista ended the video by asking fans if they’d like to see the opposite – and learn more about three prints that are “super trendy” for 2023.

The video racked up over 200 comments, with some people even questioning the fashionista’s sense of style

Sadly, viewers had none of it and responded to the video with disdain for the fashion lover’s advice.

The video has since gained 390,000 views and racked up over 200 comments.

One person replied, “It’s 2023. Wear whatever you want.”

Another person wrote: “The sooner women wear what they like and are comfortable rather than what is decided for them, the better.”

A third replied, “Aztec print is used in the western/country fashion community so I don’t think it’s outdated.”

Someone asked, ‘What about the print you’re wearing? Laughing.’

Meanwhile, one person declared their love for ‘camouflage’ prints, adding: ‘I love camouflage and will always wear it.’