Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her 1987 wedding dress





Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares her wedding dress inspiration.

During an appearance on Living with Kelly and MarkTHE Veep star, 60, opened up about her marriage to her husband of nearly 36 years, SNL alum Brad Halland the dress she wore to their wedding.

You and your husband have been married for 35 years, Kelly Ripa told Louis-Dreyfus during Monday’s episode, as she showed a photo from the couple’s wedding. Yes. Look at that wedding dress, the actress replied with a laugh. You will see that I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana.

Ripa added: That’s a beautiful wedding photo.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram



The couple, who share sons Henry, 28, and Charlie, 23, first met while attending Northwestern University when Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall’s stage production in the early 1980s. said Craig Ferguson on his late night talk show in 2013.

“There were a few moments, some of which I won’t share,” the actress said of meeting Hall. “But I would say I knew almost immediately. It really is the truth.”

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She Leaned On Family And Friends To “Hold Me Up” To Beat Cancer

The couple married on June 25, 1987, at a church in Santa Barbara, California, where Hall grew up. Hall’s father was the minister, according to a profile of the new yorker.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Since their marriage, the couple have collaborated on various projects, including Saturday Night Livethe early 2000s NBC comedy Watch Ellie and a 2012 short titled Picture Paris.

He always appreciates hard work, but sometimes the hell says we’re honest with each other, so if he thinks it’s not quite working out or something, tell me why. And I will do the same with her work, Louis-Dreyfus told Ripa later on the show when discussing her husband.

Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

When Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, she later said it was her close family and friends who helped her through it.

Randy Shropshire/Getty



“You hear it all the time, but the people I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and close friends,” she told PEOPLE in April 2020, about a year. and a half after announcing that she was cancer free.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates 34th Wedding Anniversary With ‘Love Of My Life’ Brad Hall

Among those who never left her were her husband Hall and her sons. “It was like they had their hands under me to hold me up,” she said.

Looking back, the Seinfeld alum added that the experience bonded her even more to her family.

“I think any time a family goes through a crisis and comes out the other side, you’re bound to have an intimacy that maybe wasn’t quite there like before,” he said. she declared. “I mean, we were really close before, but I know how precious life is.”

