The thing about dressing other people is you can live vicariously through them, says stylist Erica Cloud, whose impressive list of clients includes Kacey Musgraves, Awkwafina, Laura Dern, Eugene and Dan Levy, and many more. Take for example the chunky gold ensemble that Simone Rocha wore to the recent Hollywood premiere of The little Mermaid. It’s so architectural and artistic, she explains. I absolutely loved it, but I have no place to wear it. It’s a good thing his customers are doing. The cloud backstage lifestyle involves a different kind of wardrobe. If you see me everyday, I’m probably wearing black jeans, boots and a vintage sweatshirt, she laughs.

I want everyone to tell their own story, she explains of her approach to styling, without necessarily having my mark on it. His mark of a job well done is that his involvement at least disappears on the surface. My job is to hopefully raise their personal style, she says of her clients. In the case of the Musgraves, Cloud worked with the beloved country singer to translate the energy behind Golden Hour into a wardrobe of ensembles thinking modernized versions of rich ’70s aesthetic tropes and, of course, all those colors. golden hour, she jokes. What people don’t realize is that when they see a picture or hear a song and it makes them think of something, it’s because it was organized that way. It should be unconscious, she said. Hopefully. As a stylist, Cloud knows the power of fashion better than anyone.

Unlike the jewelry and sequins she sells, the things that make stylists’ hearts beat faster are a high-quality sweater or a perfectly cut vintage Levi. And don’t even get me started on my collection of jackets, she laughs. I have two closets full of jackets. When we visited said closets, Cloud donned his favorite pair of black Mother cropped flare jeans, his wear-everywhere zip-up boots from The Row, and a 15-year-old J.Crew men’s sweater. The designer elevates Holly Golightlys signature breakfast at Tiffanys LBD above the more modern design, but is admittedly drawn to the men’s section by its lack of bells and whistles. Cloud explains, We don’t always need a pleated sleeve or a dart somewhere, just a clean line. About the boots, she jokes that she would wear them with anything, including a bathing suit. Just kidding, but this is my favorite, favorite shoe. When Cloud needs to add some flair to her pseudo-uniform, sometimes her blue jeans instead of black, she opts for a Western boot. I just feel like that’s where the crease comes in a good way.

It’s funny because I wouldn’t say I had anything else from an early western in my closet,” she continues. I have an old YSL suede trench coat, but I don’t wear them together. If the statement doesn’t come from its shoes, Clouds outerwear probably does the talking. Oh my God, this is my favorite, she thinks when I mention the Saint Laurent leopard-print coat that draws my attention away from her closet. Yet another piece of menswear, this one she picked up at the factory outlet in Italy. You can layer it, roll up the sleeves and wear it alone. She continues to list the ubiquitous sartorial possibilities. That plus funky shoes, jeans and a t-shirt don’t seem so simple anymore. And I need lipstick, adds Cloud. It’s the only other prop that makes me feel like, okay, I’m put together.

Other notable finds include Loewes’ now-iconic hand-print shirt and a studded Dries Van Noten turtleneck. Cloud stops to tell me about the wonders of the LA Dries Van Noten store archive room. It feels like a treasure hunt. There she did a lot purchases, including a pair of lace-print red opera-length nylon gloves. His most notable treasure hunt discovery is the one you may have seen before the iconic Tom Ford for Gucci red velvet suit Gwyneth Paltrow has now worn twice. Once at the 1996 VMAs, and another time at last year’s Gucci Love Parade fashion show in 2021. In the latter venue, Cloud showed up in the same look. She quickly put on a coat of friends, would you like to pair up with GP?

Cloud’s greatest mark of success is that its own aesthetic inclinations disappear from its clients’ sets. She doesn’t want you to know she was there. But every once in a while there is a slight overlap. In the middle of her rather minimal closet, something metallic, rainbow, and pleated catches my eye. It’s the same Rosie Assoulin dress she put Kacey Musgraves in for the big horse Musical clip. I just had to own it after that, she muses. It’s the complete opposite of a little black dress, she thinks. You feel like a magical unicorn when you wear it.