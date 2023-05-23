



How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza On March 30, Six Senses Ibiza officially opens for the summer 2023 season, marking its third year of operation on the Balearic island. The large resort, nestled on a rocky hillside facing the deep blue ocean, is known for its sustainable practice, heavenly spa offerings, wellness-focused food and beverages, and rustic aesthetic in a palette neutral colors that attract tasters in abundance. Since opening its doors in the summer of 2021, Six Senses Ibiza has raised the hospitality bar several notches on the island, quickly climbing to the top spot as the most stylish place to stay. With an unwavering focus on sustainability, the stylish resort is firm on certain practices even if they might antagonize some of the upscale clientele (think unheated pool, minimized waste, multi-purpose deep dishware, and no Coca Cola at all). ). Despite choosing a quieter location at the northern tip of Ibiza, away from the club scene and touristy old town Six Senses, Ibiza is now home to many sophisticated travelers yearning for the best of Ibiza, as well as insiders of fashion. looking for a cool alternative this is bohemian with a touch of quiet luxury. How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert (right), Swarovski’s creative director and former fashion editor, with her … [+] sister Sara Battaglia, founder and designer of her eponymous fashion label, both pictured at Six Senses Ibiza in May 2023 Joanna Battaglia Engelbert < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> London-based fashion brand RIXO held their summer dinner party in Ibiza at Six Senses Ibiza RIXO From the cult British label RIXO organizing his summer dinner at Loewe celebrating Paulas Ibiza’s collection of brands, the grounds of Six Senses Ibiza have seen more industry royalty than any other establishment on this island, counting Swarovski creative director and former fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and her sister Sara Battaglia, founder and designer of her eponymous fashion label, as the newest clients in May. Ibiza Agora, the resort’s chic boutique, has established itself as the island’s go-to destination focused on sustainable fashion. The soothing space features brands curated by Tiffanie Darke and Daniela Agnelli, and offers an aptly named clothing rental service The Cinderella Experience. You can also find pieces from the Annies Ibiza’s favorite store here. How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza With single and couples treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art hammam, steam room and fitness area, cafe and juice bar, the spa is another highlight of Six Senses that will steer your mind to a more holistic and spiritual Ibiza. : a charm less known to most. And don’t overlook the dining options, Six Senses restaurants offer some of the best cuisine on the island: The Farmers Market (the best breakfast you’ll ever have), La Plaza and the Orchard (Spanish and Italian delights in outdoors), North (fine Israeli cuisine with a Mediterranean twist) and The Beach Caves, known for its flavorful Japanese cuisine and vibrant atmosphere. How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza For the 2023 summer season, guests can enjoy a number of retreats hosted at the resort, with participants staying in private en-suite rooms in the resort’s multi-bedroom residences, sharing large common areas including a garden and a private swimming pool: Organize your life in three easy steps (May 25-28, 2023) where guests are invited to release the mind from limiting beliefs and move forward towards the life desired by Marisa Peer with Mastermind Your Life, including pioneering rapid transformation therapy, lessons on how to develop a healthy relationship with food , diet and exercise. Young Forever Retreat (June 12 to 18, 2023) An immersive longevity detox week hosted by Dr. Mark Hyman, the leading voice in longevity science. Expect fresh local foods rich in phytonutrients, movement, biohacking and sound healing, and more. Alma Festival (November 2 to 5, 2023) A soul-satisfying adventure to create your own frequency through connection, insight, and celebration, led by Dave Asprey and Vishen Lakhiani, and joined by pioneering spiritual thought leaders. , and dance the night away with local DJs. Rates at Six Senses Ibiza start from £1,080 (around £920) per night based on two people sharing. Retreat rates range from 3,976 (Mastermind Your Life in Three Easy Steps) to 23,580 (Young Forever Retreat) based on double occupancy. How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza How Six Senses Ibiza became the fashion destination Six Senses Ibiza

