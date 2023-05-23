The best camp collar shirts to suit your style in summer 2023





J The camp shirt is a design every man needs in his rotation this season. Also known as the Cuban, Revered, or Vacation shirt, it’s a button-up design that features a relaxed, flat spread collar – with no top button in sight. First designed in Cuba in the 18th century, it was originally designed as basic workwear for farmers as a cooler alternative to the mandarin collar. More than 200 years later, it’s since been embraced by preppy types in mid-century America, worn under-the-radar in ’80s Miami, and dubbed the Capri by those on the Italian Riviera – not to mention be worn by everyone from Elvis to JFK. While the 2000s may have seen a dip in popularity, this decade has made a comeback – and was totally okay with it. LEARN MORE Brimming with retro glamour, it’s no wonder the silhouette once again finds itself at the top of our wishlists. Thanks to its boxy cut with short sleeves, its sartorial savior for all men that offers elegant off-duty elegance. The Talented Mr. Ripleywithout compromising on style or comfort. The good news? You can wear them with just about anything, depending on the mood; athletic shorts for a sunny day in the park, jeans for an afternoon spent exploring the city or open over a ribbed gilet for a date. Versatility means you’ll get plenty of wear out of the style you’ve chosen, so it’s worth investing in one you know you’ll wear more than once. Whether you prefer a rough and ready linen or a flowing viscose, a bold print or a minimal colourway, the options on offer mean that every man’s taste will be catered for with summer essentials – and every budget is too. Covered. LEARN MORE Keep scrolling for the best. Cos camp-collar seersucker shirt Because An ultra-lightweight fabric that looks great even when wrinkled, seersucker is ideal if you’re looking for something to slip on and take when the sun is shining. Best of all, the Cos design features a ’70s-inspired tie-dye that brings the spirit of summer even if the weather isn’t playing ball. Buy now 59 , Because {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arket linen shirt Market Every man’s holiday wardrobe needs a piece or two from Arket. This boxy cut shirt would be perfect with shorts for a day spent exploring a sunny city in a faraway destination – or could even be dressed up with black trousers and a ribbed vest for an evening look. Buy now 69 , Market {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jacquemus Jean Wave Printed Viscose Shirt jacquemus Whether you’re looking for playful prints or bright colours, season after season, the Jacquemus collections are full of holiday essentials. Featuring a chalky beige and lilac wave print and tonal embroidered logo, this shirt is both casual and sophisticated. Buy now 300 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nanushka Ayaan Coffee Bean Knitted Camp Shirt Nanoushka Known for its premium fabrics and contemporary silhouettes, Nanushkas’ menswear offering is both eclectic and luxurious – if given the chance, I’ll wear it head to toe everyday. Whether you’re strolling through a balmy European city or relaxing by the water, it’ll elevate your warm-weather wardrobe to new heights. Buy now 365 , Nanoushka {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Albus Lumen Cuban Collar Cotton Short Sleeve Shirt MatchesFashion Inspired by Slim Aarons By the swimming pool book, Albus Lumen founder Marina Afoninas elevated resort wear collections wouldn’t look out of place in one of her iconic photographs – and we to like bright red. Buy now 275 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oas Sculpted Herring Cuba Terry Shirt oasis Stockholm-based brand Oas is no stranger to camp collar shirts. With countless iterations on offer, you’re sure to find a style that works. Our favorite is this herringbone pattern constructed using a textured sponge – the perfect poolside shirt. Buy now 105 , oasis {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ahluwalia Khorba cotton-blend short-sleeved shirt Ahluwalia London designer Priya Ahluwalia reinvents her iconic Cuban silhouette every season. This time it’s a geometric construction designed with contrast paneling and a blue and cream pattern – and it’s going straight to our basket. Buy now 450 , Ahluwalia {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Axel Arigato Vacation Shirt Axel Arigato You might be familiar with Axel Arigato’s solid selection of sneakers, but they also have a collection of ready-to-wear that you can’t miss either. Although this shirt has a relaxed summer fit, the fabric is a bit thicker than the others in this edition, making it a great layer for cooler summer evenings. Buy now 225 , Axel Arigato {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ASOS DESIGN oversized square beach shirt with crinkle lapel in rust 30.00 ASOS Crinkle cotton textile gives the rust colored ASOS shirt a free and easy look. An oversized fit, it’ll take you from the beach to the bar with ease – now all you need is a pair of tailored swim shorts to take it to the next level. Buy now 30 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss Vanpelt Printed Cuban Collar Short Sleeve Shirt Reiss If you are in the casablanca aesthetics but not the price, then the Reiss print shirt is an excellent second best. Made from 100% recycled polyester, it’s also a responsible purchase. Buy now 118 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fiorucci Rising Sphere Bowling Shirt Multi Fiorucci For bold pieces, Fiorucci should be on your wish list – and this shirt is one example. Crafted from a lightweight, bio-based tencel, it’s both sustainably made and perfectly fluid. Buy now 195 , Fiorucci {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Percival Blue Willow Long Sleeve Cuban Shirt Percival What’s not to love about the Percivals Willow Shirt? Featuring a relaxed collar and free-spirited willow print, you’ll make it through the festive season with ease with this in your suitcase, no matter the destination. Wear it with blues and neutrals – not forgetting the all-important sunglasses, of course. Buy now 159 , Percival {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

