For fashion designer Lizzie Grover Rad, clothing is a political object

Portrait of Lizzie Grover Rad. All images courtesy of Grover Rad.

Lizzie Grover Rad is changing fashion as we know it. The Los Angeles-based designer and collector, who has previously been featured in CULTIVATED‘s Young Collectors 2020, produces works at the heart of contemporary social issues, historical references in art and cutting-edge design. How does she do it? When an idea comes to her mind, she has to carry it out. Recently diagnosed with ADHD, Grover Rad has rethought his way of thinking, and it shows in his new designs.

Her latest Grover Rad collection, Nip Tuck, focuses on the implementation of plastic surgery as body modification and as a reflection of beauty standards for women. The set includes artwork made in collaboration with contemporary artist Mark Verabioff and cites older works including renderings of the Fountain of Youth and 19th-century paintings. Grover Rad is doing something revolutionary with his clothes: bringing conversations about beauty standards, historical and contemporary, to the forefront of design.

CULTURED: What inspires you to think about fashion and how it can produce cultural critique?

Lizzie Grover Rad: I like the research aspect that I do for each collection, and going back in time. Looking at the early stories of plastic surgery, there were obviously good intentions, and even over time there has been good use and application of plastic surgery. I think it’s only been in the last few years, with social media and easy access and affordability… what’s alarming is the trend. It is very far from its original intention. I thought that was an interesting progression, to show history through thousands of years, from those medieval drawings to Mad Men era and the misogynistic advertisements. I think that’s part of the plot for me, the historical component.

Vanity Dress from Grover Rad’s Nip Tuck collection.

CULTURED: Do you see yourself as a leader in implementing feminist conversations in the apparel market?

Grover Rad: I think the conversation is already underway. That’s such a big part of what I feel like I’m hearing, especially for a lot of my friends who are moms and have teenage daughters. I’m just adding my two cents, and I think where the conversation hasn’t been is on clothes, with clothes sparking conversations. An interesting way to show what you stand for and put your money where your mouth is [to] give. We organized presentation fairs and donated part of the profits to different organizations. Hopefully these kinds of gestures can help move the needle and not just talk about it.

CULTURE: You have been able to include such a diverse set of styles in Nip Tuck. How do you decide what is good or bad in a collection?

Grover Rad: It is an evolutionary process. I would like to have a wide range of mediums. Highlighting the differences is what interests me. Having the oil paintings, the contemporary art photography, the graphic wording, the wide range is what excites me – combining them in unexpected ways. Not that I’m trying to tick every box for every collection, but I’m definitely trying to get something that broad [as I can]. Throughout the design process, I keep researching, and a lot gets dropped as I find more interesting pieces. But I love this. Different mediums are my target.

CULTURE: You have a background in architecture and interior design. Do you see how we style our clothes in dialogue with how we decorate and design our personal spaces?

Grover Rad: Absolutely. I think both are an expression and a reflection of us, even though people think differently about houses and how they dress. I was very excited to go from interior to fashion. Because of the way people think about it, there’s a bit more pressure, longevity and expense for interiors which, to me, kind of stifles creativity. It was quite liberating to switch to fashion. In some ways there’s a lot of overlap and in some ways it’s so different. People look at the way they dress as their sense of expression; their homes are like a refuge.

Fountain of Youth jacket from Grover Rad’s Nip Tuck collection.

CULTURE: Our closets are an extension of ourselves?

Grover Rad: 100 per cent. I don’t know the science behind how to explain this, but the information you give away in the way you’re dressed is how we subconsciously read people. It’s incredibly important in terms of how people interpret you.

CULTURED: What made you think of your collections initially?

Grover Rad: I think it’s actually my ADHD and the spacing out of thinking about things. These are usually issues that arise in society. I’m going to read something or watch a TikTok video and put it away and noodle on some stuff. Anything I seem to fumble the most about…that’s how I usually run with it. If I find myself becoming obsessed with thinking about an issue, then that’s how I choose it.

Obviously, if I’m obsessed with it, I’m sure other people are obsessed with it. I’m not trying to be trendy or necessarily hit things at the right time, but it’s about hitting breaking point models in advance, like picking reproduction rights for the first collection and see it shatter before our eyes. There are warning signs in these things. It’s starting to bother me and it makes me think. I store them until it matches something I think I really need to focus on or want to focus on.