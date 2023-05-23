Fashion
For fashion designer Lizzie Grover Rad, clothing is a political object
Lizzie Grover Rad is changing fashion as we know it. The Los Angeles-based designer and collector, who has previously been featured in CULTIVATED‘s Young Collectors 2020, produces works at the heart of contemporary social issues, historical references in art and cutting-edge design. How does she do it? When an idea comes to her mind, she has to carry it out. Recently diagnosed with ADHD, Grover Rad has rethought his way of thinking, and it shows in his new designs.
Her latest Grover Rad collection, Nip Tuck, focuses on the implementation of plastic surgery as body modification and as a reflection of beauty standards for women. The set includes artwork made in collaboration with contemporary artist Mark Verabioff and cites older works including renderings of the Fountain of Youth and 19th-century paintings. Grover Rad is doing something revolutionary with his clothes: bringing conversations about beauty standards, historical and contemporary, to the forefront of design.
CULTURED: What inspires you to think about fashion and how it can produce cultural critique?
Lizzie Grover Rad: I like the research aspect that I do for each collection, and going back in time. Looking at the early stories of plastic surgery, there were obviously good intentions, and even over time there has been good use and application of plastic surgery. I think it’s only been in the last few years, with social media and easy access and affordability… what’s alarming is the trend. It is very far from its original intention. I thought that was an interesting progression, to show history through thousands of years, from those medieval drawings to Mad Men era and the misogynistic advertisements. I think that’s part of the plot for me, the historical component.
CULTURED: Do you see yourself as a leader in implementing feminist conversations in the apparel market?
Grover Rad: I think the conversation is already underway. That’s such a big part of what I feel like I’m hearing, especially for a lot of my friends who are moms and have teenage daughters. I’m just adding my two cents, and I think where the conversation hasn’t been is on clothes, with clothes sparking conversations. An interesting way to show what you stand for and put your money where your mouth is [to] give. We organized presentation fairs and donated part of the profits to different organizations. Hopefully these kinds of gestures can help move the needle and not just talk about it.
CULTURE: You have been able to include such a diverse set of styles in Nip Tuck. How do you decide what is good or bad in a collection?
Grover Rad: It is an evolutionary process. I would like to have a wide range of mediums. Highlighting the differences is what interests me. Having the oil paintings, the contemporary art photography, the graphic wording, the wide range is what excites me – combining them in unexpected ways. Not that I’m trying to tick every box for every collection, but I’m definitely trying to get something that broad [as I can]. Throughout the design process, I keep researching, and a lot gets dropped as I find more interesting pieces. But I love this. Different mediums are my target.
CULTURE: You have a background in architecture and interior design. Do you see how we style our clothes in dialogue with how we decorate and design our personal spaces?
Grover Rad: Absolutely. I think both are an expression and a reflection of us, even though people think differently about houses and how they dress. I was very excited to go from interior to fashion. Because of the way people think about it, there’s a bit more pressure, longevity and expense for interiors which, to me, kind of stifles creativity. It was quite liberating to switch to fashion. In some ways there’s a lot of overlap and in some ways it’s so different. People look at the way they dress as their sense of expression; their homes are like a refuge.
CULTURE: Our closets are an extension of ourselves?
Grover Rad: 100 per cent. I don’t know the science behind how to explain this, but the information you give away in the way you’re dressed is how we subconsciously read people. It’s incredibly important in terms of how people interpret you.
CULTURED: What made you think of your collections initially?
Grover Rad: I think it’s actually my ADHD and the spacing out of thinking about things. These are usually issues that arise in society. I’m going to read something or watch a TikTok video and put it away and noodle on some stuff. Anything I seem to fumble the most about…that’s how I usually run with it. If I find myself becoming obsessed with thinking about an issue, then that’s how I choose it.
Obviously, if I’m obsessed with it, I’m sure other people are obsessed with it. I’m not trying to be trendy or necessarily hit things at the right time, but it’s about hitting breaking point models in advance, like picking reproduction rights for the first collection and see it shatter before our eyes. There are warning signs in these things. It’s starting to bother me and it makes me think. I store them until it matches something I think I really need to focus on or want to focus on.
Subscribe to the Cultural newsletter
Of course, we can be close friends. Unfiltered access awaits.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.culturedmag.com/article/2023/05/23/lizzie-grover-rad-fashion-nip-tuck
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IMF raises UK growth outlook, but warns of further rate hikes
- Death of RRR actor Ray Stevenson: SS Rajamouli and NTR Jr offer their condolences
- Leicestershire Cricket signs Naseem Shah for Vitality Blast Opener
- For fashion designer Lizzie Grover Rad, clothing is a political object
- Pediatric clinical trial shows promise in treating peanut allergy in children
- Donald Trump’s criminal trial set for March 25, 2024
- Overseas Indians flock to Modi rally in Sydney
- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets Indonesian President
- After Us Review – IGN
- Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming gesture to cancer patient wins internet – News
- Wall Street slips as debt worries mount – WATE 6 On Your Side
- Google Bard adds images for a more visual response