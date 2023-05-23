Maternity dresses for pregnancy and postpartum

During pregnancy, you want something stretchy and forgiving around the belly and hips, but still chic and stylish and showing off your belly.

Then, your needs change abruptly with the birth of your baby. Suddenly, your midsection that worked so hard to develop your new bundle of joy is no longer the focus, and instead, you could use a little more flow in that area. But maternity clothes are expensive, and those that go through to the fourth trimester and beyond are well worth it.

The Dress: Latched Mamas Sunkissed Nursing Sundress

Credit: reviewed/locked Latched has created a summer dress that’s hard to compete with.

THE Sunkissed Nursing Dress shows off a baby bump and makes pregnancy as comfortable as possible, but stays flattering long after you give birth.

It’s the dress that does it all. It can minimize an early bump that you’re not yet ready to reveal by loosening the ties. It can show a pronounced bump when tying them at the front or back. You can even breastfeed there if you are breastfeeding.

You can blend in with a sleek black option or stand out with flowers and other colors. It covers the straps of almost any bra, from crossover nursing bras to traditional bras, with two-inch straps you don’t have to worry about.

The elastic waistband is comfortable on your biggest pregnancy bump and the trapeze shape gives you all the confidence you need after giving birth.

Finally, you can dress it up for an event with more sophisticated shoes, or with flip flops for the pool or the beach.

At $54, a dress that can do all of this, instead of buying multiple separate dresses, is a bargain.

It should be noted that this brand runs a little large, so check the size guide.

Sunkissed Nursing Dress Available in several different colors and prints, the Sunkissed Nursing Dress is breathable and makes breastfeeding easy on the go. $54 at lockdown

Other Maternity Dresses You’ll Love

1. Stitchfix: Market & Spruce Ren Maternity Racerback Midi Dress

Credit: Revised / Stitchfix The Market & Spruce Ren Maternity Racerback Midi Dress is where fashion meets function.

THE Market & Spruce Ren Maternity Racerback Midi Dress from StitchFix is ​​a stretchy black maternity dress with a sporty look and the perfect length. It has a lot of give around your belly, but remains flattering even when you come home from the hospital and in the weeks to come.

Black can be helpful for postpartum bleeding and breast milk leaks, and it’s super easy to wash off, holding up after many uses.

Market & Spruce Ren Maternity Racerback Midi Dress This midi dress may be longer, but it’s sleeveless and sleek, making it the perfect summer accessory. $48 at Stitchfix

2. Hatch: Visitor Dress

Credit: Revised/Hatch Keep this quality dress for seasons to come.

This dress will replace your favorite hoodie and leggings, bathrobe and nightgown and still look presentable enough to get the mail while your baby (hopefully) is taking a nap.

THE Visitor dress is roomy enough to wear during pregnancy and will be your go-to for those hazy postpartum days. You might even find yourself digging it up next winter, as it goes through several seasons.

The visitor’s dress The Visitor Robe is a bit pricey, but well worth it with luxurious French terry fabric and a relaxed yet flattering fit. $198 at Hatch

3. Mamalux: leak-proof lounge dress

Credit: Revised / Mamalux The Mamalux Dress has the ultimate defense against accidental leaks.

During pregnancy and postpartum, everything leaks! From coughing fits that lead to some incontinence to postpartum healing, moms need extra coverage. THE waterproof dress from Mamalux is three-ply, has removable pads, and saves you from changing your bedding all the time.

It also has pockets and a pretty trapeze shape with a neckline suitable for breastfeeding.

Leak Proof Lounge Dress The three layers built into the removable pads of the leak proof lounge robe are sure to reassure you when out in public. $98 and Mamalux

4. Happiest baby: the all dress: camisole dress for pregnancy and nursing

Credit: Revised/Happiest Baby Because the last thing you want is to feel tight before or after pregnancy.

If you want a long dress that stays fashionable and flattering through pregnancy and beyond, Happiest Baby has created a versatile option. THE All Dress can be dressed up with jewels and shiny sandals for a summer wedding, or all the way down for bedtime.

The dress features a half-moon skirt design so the length won’t change as your bump expands. Then, for postpartum, you have easy access to pumping and breastfeeding.

It can range from your maternity photos to your hospital bag and beyond.

The Dress All The free flowing nature of the Everything dress is ideal for day and night outings and can easily accommodate a growing bump. $119 to the happiest baby

5. Ingrid + Isabel: Soft Knit Romper

Credit: Revised / Ingrid + Isabel It doesn’t matter if it’s a dress or a romper, we love the Ingrid + Isabel soft knit romper.

So it’s not really a dress. But if you’re not a dressed up girl, this Soft Knit Playsuit by Ingrid + Isabel is the best alternative, and is intended to go from pregnancy to postpartum, with a lot of flexibility in the belly and a flattering silhouette. Perfect for hot days at the beach, and with a jacket when the weather turns cold, it’s your chafe-free alternative.

Soft Knit Romper If dresses aren’t your thing, the Ingrid + Isabel soft knit romper will give you the mobility and comfort you need to care for your growing baby. $68 at Ingrid + Isabel

