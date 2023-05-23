REI Anniversary Sale: Up to 30% off Clothing, Camping & Outdoor Gear





REI is having a huge sale right now with up to 30% off some of its most popular items. It's all part of the company's anniversary celebrations. There are additional special offers for members, but everyone can also save until 5/29. With so many different things on offer, it's worth clicking below to see what's already out there. However, we have also taken the time to highlight the type of brands and categories featured in the sale. Want to know more ? We'll take a look. What to buy in the REI Anniversary Sale If you have read about our camping gear guide 101, REI is sure to help you while keeping the cost down. For example, it offers a REI Co-op Wonderland 6 tent for $419 instead of $599, which is great if you want to house six people on your camping trip. It's also much cheaper with discounts on bottled water, chairs, sleeping bags, and hiking poles. Basically, you can shop here for everything you need for your next camping trip, whether you're planning a trip this summer or longer term with a winter trip. Alternatively, for those looking to tackle the best hikes in the US, there's up to 30% off hiking gear, from trekking poles to backpacks or hiking boots. Even if you're just a casual hiker, you can't miss being able to afford a pair of hiking boots starting at $105. Avid cyclists will appreciate deep discounts on regular bikes, e-bikes, cycling shoes, trainers, helmets and even tire repair kits. I mean, being able to buy a tubeless tire repair kit for $13 instead of $52? This is not to be missed. For those who aren't so patiently waiting for cheap Garmin watch deals and other tech, you can also save $200 on some of the best high-end Garmin watches. They're great for everything from simply tracking distance traveled to helping you retrace your steps on a new hike. You can even use them while doing water sports. The REI Anniversary Sale has a little (and sometimes a lot) of everything. Whether you're an avid runner, cyclist, climber, or even a kayaker, there's something here for you. If you're looking forward to spending the coming months outdoors as much as possible, enjoying your favorite active pastime, this is your chance to save big on everything you need. Check out what's on sale now by clicking the link below and enjoy big savings on must-have gear. Don't forget – the sale ends on 5/29, so you don't have long.





















