Rays Luke Raley responds to New York critics with a fashion statement

ST. PETERSBURG Rays outfielder Luke Raley has responded to New York’s WFAN radio hosts who recently said they were very suspicious about the Rays’ good start as they had a group of mates outplaying their baseball cards and suggested they were cheating.

Raley did it in fashion, asking a friend from Ohio to make and ship t-shirts with a rebuttal poking fun at what Evan Roberts and Craig Carton said, a video of which circulated among the team:

TAMPA TRAVELERS

GOOD MORNING ! ? WHAT!?

This video, it hit us, Raley said. So we want to own it.

Additionally, Raley said, skepticism/criticism can provide some motivation:

It’s one of those things that keeps making us doubt; were going to go out and keep playing good baseball.

Raley said his friend originally wanted to be more aggressive with the jersey wording. I worked with him a bit to do that, Raley said. He wanted to do worse than it is. I was like, let’s keep it kinda generic. Everyone gets the message, I think.

THE WFAN Twitter account responded to posting a photo of the Raleys shirt asking: Can we get one for free? Raley said his friend had no intention of selling them one.

do what i say

Rays relief pitcher Josh Fleming pitches in the third inning against the Blue Jays on Monday.
The Rays spend millions of dollars and have dozens of employees dedicated to maximizing pitching performance, but southpaw Josh Fleming has his own secret method.

Asked after Monday’s outing about getting key ground balls when he needed them, including two double plays and 12 total ground outs, Fleming said the key was pitch execution.

But as for how it gets there? I was like in my head, like, hey, get a ground ball here, get a ground ball, and just run the pitches. If I execute my pitches correctly. I know I can get a ground ball. So just kind of a combination of me saying to myself, Hey, you can get a ground ball here, and just run.

Does it really work that easily?

I mean, honestly, it makes it easier, he said. When I tell myself to throw certain throws in certain places, I think that makes throwing a little bit easier. So that’s what I did (Monday) and it worked. So I’m going to keep doing that.

Glasnow comes

Tyler Glasnow is expected to be activated on Saturday and pitching for the first time this season, a welcome addition at any time, but especially with two other key starters, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen, sidelined with injury. Glasnow suffered a left oblique strain at the start of spring training and made his way back.

Regardless of injuries, I think Tyler Glasnow’s return is no matter what, top starter Shane McClanahan said. The guys break his ass to come back as soon as he can. We were excited to see what he can do for us and what we know he can do for us.

Collection

McClanahan starts Wednesday after a strong Friday outing against the Brewers, knocking them out in a season-high seven innings, striking out seven and walking one. …Raley was unaware that the production team of the game Too played Star Wars music after his Monday home run, but being a fan of the film franchise, he said he liked the idea. Cash said Brandon Lowe was supposed to be in training on Tuesday, but he woke up with a stiff neck and was scratched. He could be available on the bench, but Cash said they'd rather stay away from him. Cash said it was just a day off for Yandy Diaz because he wanted him to play a southpaw on Wednesday and Thursday. Former Rays/current Jays center Kevin Kiermaier said he liked the tribute video shown during Monday's game.

