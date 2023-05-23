Kenzo Drops Varsity Jungle collection inspired by the preparation

On April 12, the ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands, usually a quiet institution of scholarship, was lined with screaming fans and flashing cameras as some of the most famous fashion icons in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines came together. for an exclusive and exhilarating event. And all thanks to one name: Kenzo. The Parisian Maison had chosen the iconic museum to unveil and celebrate the Varsity Jungle, its latest collection embodying the audacious and playful spirit of Kenzo.

Those in attendance included Keung To of popular Hong Kong band Mirror, Taiwanese artist Austin Lin and Thai actor and fashion icon Jumpol Adulkittiporn, better known by his stage name, Off. Singaporean Glenn Yong, who recently graced the cover of Augustman, was also there. He wore a bright orange shirt and tie set that featured an elephant head design that is definitive of the Varsity Jungle collection.

The shirt was among several iconic pieces designed by Japanese DJ and fashion designer Nigo, who is entering his third year as Kenzo’s creative director. In his Varsity Jungle collection for Spring/Summer 2023, he was inspired by elephants and tigers as they were emblematic of the strength and boldness he wanted for this collection.

It was also his way of paying homage to the late Kenzo Takada, whose favorite animal was the elephant. It’s also a more confident expression of Nigo’s unique East-meets-West vision, his bold use of color and his unapologetic optimism as he experiments with shapes and silhouettes. It aligns with Kenzo’s futuristic vision of vitality and self-expression, and further strengthens its appeal to Gen Z and young millennials.

These pieces were set in a jungle of art installations and larger-than-life industrial-pop setups, and were accompanied by the music and atmosphere of DJ Prav. And in that jungle, that mighty jungle, Kenzo really came to life.

(Images: Kenzo)