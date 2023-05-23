Fashion
Listen to the Students: How to Take Your Love for Fashion to the Next Level
It’s a funny word, fashion. On some level, being fashionable means doing what everyone else does, but real fashion involves creativity and self-confidence, so what you wear and what you look like today will be what many people will choose to watch tomorrow. There are trends and there are trend setters, followers and leaders. Wherever you sit on the scale of everything from conservative to revolutionary, if you’re thinking about how you look and want to keep changing it, it’s going to cost money.
But, as they say, needs must when the devil drives, and if what drives you is the need to look good, you’re going to have to find ways to make it possible. The obvious requirement here is a credit card, and if you’re a student or a recent graduate, you might think that’s something for the future. However, you may well have a student loan, and what else is a line of credit?
But I got a bad reputation
The world is full of lenders looking for customers, because if they turned everyone down, they would be bankrupt. They make their money by lending to people, or rather by being reimbursed by people who collect interest. Search something like student credit cards and you’ll find plenty of options. Even if you’ve already earned a bad financial reputation, there will be people willing to take a risk for a price.
You may have to pay more interest than others, but if that irresponsible attitude is a thing of the past, now is your chance to start rehabilitating your image and rebuilding your credit score and history. Credit cards offer short-term loans: every month you have to pay at least something on what you owe, and if you promise to repay the full amount each time, you can soon get back on track. otherwise just paying the minimum could leave you with decades of debt.
Compare the prices
If you’re doing well on credit and just need a way to pay for the fashion items you simply must have, find out your options and choose one. Review the terms and conditions, different limits, and repayment requirements imposed by lenders, and find the one that’s right for you. You might wonder how they can be so different, but that’s their concern, not yours.
If you can get credit and can pay the balance each month, It’s all that matters. You may find that your student loan provider will give you a card, but even if they do, don’t grab it without looking at other options. There is competition in the credit market as in any sphere of activity, so get the best deal possible.
The post-college world has many undesirable necessities (if you consider working undesirable, of course), but the good thing about having a job is that people pay you for it. The more you win, the more options you have. When you’re young, free, and single, the expenses may be little more than rent, food, and clothes, but there will come a time when you’ll want a car and even a house. How you manage your finances now will influence your ability to achieve your goals and acquire those things.
So why not take advantage of what you have at the stage where you are right now? Maybe you can make fashion your career, whether as a designer or a store owner, a fashion blogger or an accountant who runs the business and gets cheap clothes as a spin-off. There are many ways to get closer to what you love. For now, you’re the new kid on the block and you’re finding your way and learning all the time. With a brand new credit card in your pocket, you’re all set, so let the shopping begin.
