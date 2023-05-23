MTI celebrates its 25th anniversary with first-class fashion

Starting with an enjoyable check-in at the docks owned by company founders Randy and Cherell Scism on Thursday afternoon, followed by two days of fun runs and dinners at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, Marine Technology Inc. held an amazing 25th anniversary celebration last week which ended with an enjoyable and first class gathering at Camden-on-the-Lake Resort on Saturday evening, which included several speeches, individual photos of attendees at each table, and a video presentation highlighting the history of the Wentzville, Missouri makers.

MTI’s fleet of boats docked at The Fish and Co. on Friday was quite impressive. Photos by Jeff Helmkamp/Helmkamp Pictures

Speedonthewater.com photographer Jeff Helmkamp was on hand for fun and captured a variety of images from the event, as you can see in the slideshow below. Helmkamp said the turnout of boats, which Randy Scism added to the top of 60 center consoles and catamarans, was quite remarkable and ranged from newly delivered outboard-powered models to classic inboard cats built two decades ago.

Helmkamp added that he was impressed with the efforts made by Mark Waddington, the co-owner of the MTI dealership. Nautical performance center in Osage Beach, Mo., as Waddington took tabs on Friday for lunch at The Cave Bar and Grill and dine at Redhead by the Lake Grilltwo lakeside properties he owns.

It was a very good event; Debbie and I enjoyed being there to celebrate with Randy and Cherell and everyone at MTI, said Bob Bull, a longtime customer, supporter and family friend who has won a handful of world racing championships. off with Scism beside him in the cockpit of his Unlimited MTI Superboat. It’s cool to see how much they’ve grown and how well they’ve done. You know, when we started doing events with MTI, there were maybe 20 boats. Now there are so many boats that it’s hard to find places to go for everyone.

Randy worked hard to break his ass to get there, he added. And, unlike most boat builders, he gets in his boats and steers them. It also welcomes customer feedback to keep improving the product. MTI builds such a beautiful and well-handling pleasure boat. That’s a big plus in this industry, and a big reason why MTI is an industry leader.

Randy and Cherell Scism celebrated their company’s 25th anniversary in a new MTI-V 50 luxury performance center console.

Shelby Smith, Repeat MTI Customer, Owner Elite cars in Jonesboro, Ark., and has a second home at the Lake of the Ozarks, said he and his wife, Jennifer, had a great time at the anniversary event visiting friends and going out on the lake in their boats .

Randy and the team always do a really good job of hosting all those MTI owner events and bringing all the owners together, said Smith, who currently owns a 39-foot cat and a 50-foot center console from the builder. I was looking forward to the introduction of the new 480 catamaran and I’m already talking to Randy about a new build. I can’t wait to start working on this.

Smith was referring to Scism’s announcement over Saturday night dinner that MTI is working on a new rear-wheel-drive 48-footer that should be in production later this year.

We’ve already had several calls about the new 480 since we announced it on Saturday, said Scism, who called the weekend celebration a home run. We had such a turnout and lots of customers who had never been to the lake before so it was fun to introduce them to the Lake of the Ozarks. I’ve had so many people come up to me and tell me how much fun they had. Taylor (daughter of Scisms and Guest Relations Manager) did such a great job organizing this event. It was her idea and she knocked it out of the park, especially with all the photos she had printed and the videos she had edited together.

All I know is that our first 25 years have passed so quickly, he added. I’m just the luckiest guy. I do what I love and I love what I do.

Although he couldn’t make it to Saturday night’s dinner, Daniel Pharris, a dragcar racer who owns 74 Automatic in Sikeston, Mo., ran his five-powered MTI-V 50 luxury performance center console mercury race 450R engines on Friday and Saturday.

Being part of this whole deal was nothing short of a family reunion in my opinion, said Pharris, who owned two 42-foot center consoles from MTI before buying the 50-footer. It was great to be part of it.

Check out the slideshow above for more Helmkamp footage from the anniversary event.

Another Missouri native and friend of Pharris, Danner McCauley said he loved seeing so many MTI customers in one place. McCauley, who is new to the MTI family after purchasing a 390X in October from loyal MTI customer Charlie Roll of Nebraska, has real family ties to MTI as his uncle, Greg McCauley, is the brother-in-law of Scisms, they are married to sisters, Brenda and Cherell, respectively.

We had a blast at the anniversary event, it’s great fun to see a group of boats like this come together, McCauley said after spending a few days at the lake with his wife, Ashley, and their friends and family. family. I’ve been to a few MTI events in the Florida Keys and we always have a great time. I’m not sure you could find a better group of boats in one place or a nicer group of people than MTI had in town for the celebration.

Dinner was good too, he continued. I really enjoyed meeting friends I made on Facebook that I had never met in person. It was cool to talk to people face to face like that.

Louisiana performance boaters Johnny and Lori Schillace, who ordered a new 390X catamaran, raced their 390X both days with a group of their friends, including Burton Kirsten and Adam Seraphine, owners of the two 390XR pleasure boats at incomparable canopy, the bright green and all red.

It’s always a great time at the Lake of the Ozarks, but last weekend was extra special, Johnny Schillace said. The MTI team always goes above and beyond in my opinion. Even check in on Thursday was nice.

The MTI fleet headed to Coconuts At The Lake for Saturday’s lunch break.

Schillace said being part of the MTI family isn’t just a slogan, it’s a fact.

I really mean it Randy, Cherell, Taylor, Tom, John, I can name them all do a great job and certainly know how to connect with their customers, he said. Being part of the MTI family is great, especially when you get the chance to come together at an event like this with so many people from across the country and from all walks of life. MTI certainly doesn’t make it easy if you want to look at another brand of boat, which is what many performance boaters like to do, because the folks at MTI care so much about their owners.

Schillace added that he and Lori loved seeing so many cool MTIs in one place.

You know, all these boats look so beautiful, so fun and so fast, he continued. I feel like I was always saying, Hey Lori, look at this one, and then Hey Lori, look at this one. That’s all we did, I swear we were like boat tourists watching all the MTIs.

Schillace laughed, then added that he was excited about the 44-footer he expects to take delivery in March and then bring to MTI’s 26th anniversary celebration next summer.

That said, there is a rumor circulating that MTI is already working on next year’s anniversary event. Just kidding Taylor, it was a lot of work and something the MTI team should be extremely proud to have put together for their 200+ guests.

